Hanson Bridgett brings on attorney with Napa, Sonoma experience in wine, real estate

Brian Russell has joined as counsel in the Hanson Bridgett LLP's real estate and environment practice.

Most recently, Russell was in-house counsel for the Palmaz Companies, a family office that owns and operates four diverse companies, including GoodHeart Brand Specialty Foods, Vactronix Scientific, Napa Valley winery Palmaz Vineyards, and cattle rancher Genesee Valley Ranch, according to San Francisco-based Hanson Bridgett.

"Brian rounds out our Wine Law Practice and gives us a footprint in the heart of wine country,” said Jordan Lavinsky, who chairs the firm’s Real Estate + Environment Section. “His wine law and land use expertise, coupled with his deep roots in the Napa and Sonoma communities, make him a true standout and asset for our clients.”

The firm stated Russell has nearly two decades of experience representing wine and hospitality businesses in Napa and Sonoma counties in all real estate, corporate and licensing matters.