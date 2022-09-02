Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time

Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings.

But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks and close Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa for good.

“It’s been a wonderful run and I appreciate my loyal customers,” he said Thursday. “But I’ve been here for 45 years ... Things have changed.”

Kniffin wants the entire warehouse inventory to be cleared out by the time he closes his doors at the end of December by having a giant sale throughout the next few months.

Kniffin said his warehouse is like an “all-service” store, with no small selection of clothes, bookshelves, cabinets, trinkets, figurines and gadgets filling the space. Along the wall near his office are working wooden clocks with a big antique radio playing when you walk inside the warehouse.

All items will be 25% to 50% off in September and October and 75% off in November. December will be “name your price,” Kniffin said. He wants to be done with the warehouse so he can start 2023 with a clean slate.

“I want to go visit my son and grandbabies more,” he said. “I like to travel — which is starting to pick back up again — work in my yard and take a Sunday off to go to a football, basketball or baseball game.”

Kniffin was originally going to close his warehouse back in 2018 after the 40-year anniversary and his warehouse was to be turned into a yoga studio. But then, he said, COVID-19 hit and he stayed on.

“People aren’t buying the collectible stuff like they used to,” Kniffin said. “Young kids, they want the Ikea stuff.”

The warehouse is just north of West Ninth Street, where the former bread depot Kilpatrick Bread used to store its trucks. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 820 Ripley St. near Railroad Square.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5378 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sedwards380.