Head of Gaylon Lawrence’s Napa Valley wine portfolio named to Culinary Institute of America board

Carlton McCoy, managing partner of Lawrence Wine Estates in Napa Valley, has been named to The Culinary Institute of America’s board of trustees.

The announcement stated that at age 28, McCoy became one of the youngest people and second African American to earn the prestigious title of master sommelier.

The North Bay Business Journal reported in December 2020 that Gaylon Lawrence Jr. teamed up again with McCoy to buy Stony Hill Vineyard. Other local winery acquisitions include Burgess and Heitz.

"It is an honor to welcome Carlton to our board of trustees," said CIA President Tim Ryan said. "His knowledge and experience will help us continue to advance the college's educational mission and deliver the world's premier culinary education."