Healdsburg media arts nonprofit AVFilm appoints 4 board members

The media arts nonprofit AVFilm has added four members to its board of directors.

Jeffrey Schlesinger is former president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, where he oversaw the global sales of films and TV programming to a variety of entertainment platforms.

Lisa Rhodes is co-founder of Corazón Healdsburg, which aims to bridge cultural and equity gaps faced by North Sonoma County Latinos.

Michiko Conklin is vice chair of the Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Commission.

John Cooper is a director emeritus of Sundance Film Festival.

"We are thrilled to welcome these highly accomplished individuals to our board of directors," said Jenny Gomez, board chair of AVFilm. "Their deep understanding of the arts and the entertainment industry will be instrumental in guiding AVFilm's strategic decisions and helping us achieve our goals as we continue to evolve and expand.

Kathryn Hecht, executive director of AVFilm, said, "The organization has taken a significant step in welcoming four highly qualified individuals with impressive backgrounds and expertise that will undoubtedly enrich AVFilm's decision-making processes."