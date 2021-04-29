Healdsburg’s Aperture Cellars adds hospitality, winemaking, client relations managers

Lauryn Mitrovich has been hired a director of hospitality for Healdsburg-based Aperture Cellars, along with Hillary Sjolund as associate winemaker and Jessica Pasquini as client relations manager.

Mitrovich began her wine career with a marketing Iiternship at Kosta Browne Winery in Sebastopol then worked as a wine educator at Duckhorn Vineyards in St. Helena, where she eventually was promoted to guest services concierge. She worked again at Kosta Browne Winery as hospitality coordinator in 2016 until her promotion to Hospitality and Events Manager in 2020.

Sjolund started her career at Pine Ridge Winery in Napa, starting as a lab technician intern and later assistant winemaker. In 2006, she relocated to Washington to become head winemaker of DiStefano Winery in Woodinville and, also in Washington, later became associate winemaker at Fidelitas Wines in 2011.

Later, she opened her own commercial wine laboratory Enomama and launched her own label Sonoris Wines. She also spent five years as an educator, teaching online wine chemistry and intermediate winemaking courses across the country.

Aperture Cellars was founded in 2009 by winemaker Jesse Katz.