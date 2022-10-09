Healdsburg’s Flambeaux Wines hires DTC, hospitality managers

Flambeaux Wines, based in Healdsburg announced additions to its sales and marketing and its hospitality teams.

Sarah Kelley has been hired as a direct to consumer sales and marketing administrator, while Mike Mahoney is at the Sonoma County winery as its director of hospitality.

The winery stated Kelley brings more than two decades of experience having worked for family-owned, retail-focused wineries including North Coast vintners such as DaVero Farms & Winery, Flanagan Wines, Passalacqua Winery, J Vineyards & Winery, Red Car Wine and Dutton-Goldfield.

She has studied wine, winery operations, viticulture, winemaking and wine compliance at both Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University and earned a Level One diploma from the Court of Master Sommeliers, Flambeaux Wines stated.

Mahoney has worked at establishments such as The Phoenician, Sanctuary on Camelback, Enchantment Resort, Hilton Sonoma Wine Country and Indian Springs Resort, before transitioning into the wine business managing hospitality programs for Williamson Wines and Dutton Estate Winery.

He attended both the University of Iowa then went on to earn a degree in hospitality administration at Northern Arizona University, according to Flambeaux.