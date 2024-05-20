Hello Alice files updated motion to dismiss, judge to give ruling in June

Small business resource platform Hello Alice filed an updated motion at the end of last month to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company unlawfully discriminated against a business owner based on race.

The updated motion was filed in U.S. District Court in Ohio with five updated arguments for dismissing the case.

Catch up here: Local online platform cofounded by Elizabeth Gore named in discrimination lawsuit

In the updated motion, Hello Alice’s counsel argues the plaintiff, Nathan Roberts of Ohio who also owns the Ohio-based Freedom Truck Dispatch, failed to meet non-race related requirements in order to be eligible for the grant such as business size or a clear plan to purchase a commercial vehicle for his business.

Hello Alice’s legal team asks that should the court find the suit has merit, the case be transferred to the Northern District of California as “it relates to a service offered on Hello Alice’s website.”

The updated motion also says applying Section 1981 — a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on race, color and ethnicity when making and enforcing contracts — to the grant program would be a violation of the First Amendment.

The attorneys go on to state that the grant program in question was a valid affirmative action program.

A spokesperson for Hello Alice said a judge is expected to deliver a ruling n June.

Co-founder of Hello Alice Elizabeth Gore, who resides in Healdsburg and is married to Sonoma County supervisor James Gore, said in a statement that the latest motion to dismiss emphasizes the assertion that the grant program with Progressive was legal and critical to growing the platform’s economy.

“As we wait for the judge's decision, we will continue to serve our small business owners just as we've continued doing since this litigation began last year,“ she said in the emailed statement. ”They are our primary concern, and with the turbulence our economy has seen, it's more important than ever to continue fighting for them.“

The original lawsuit was filed last August by America First Legal, Mitchell Law PLLC and Ashbrook Byrne Kressge LLC. It alleges that Progressive Insurance’s Driving Small Business Forward grant program, a program in partnership with Hello Alice, unlawfully discriminated against small business owners based on race.

Roberts, who is white, began to fill out an application for the grant program, which offered 10 grants of $25,000 each to be put toward purchasing a commercial vehicle, according to the original complaint.

Roberts “did not realize the grant was available only for Black-owned small businesses.”

Multiple organizations have filed amicus briefs supporting Hello Alice, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which argued in February that long-standing precedent cases and guidelines from commission permits voluntary affirmative action plans under Title VII.

“To subject purely private affirmative-action plans to strict scrutiny would not only upset section 1981 affirmative-action precedent but could also have practical implications for race-based affirmative action that is squarely permissible under Title VII,” the commission’s brief read.

“Empowering employers to take voluntary measures to remedy past discrimination remains an important component of our nation’s progression toward equal employment opportunity. This Court should take care not to hinder such efforts.”

Hello Alice launched its “Elevate the American Dream” campaign in October in response to the complaint filing along with “Small Business American Dream” awards for small businesses. Over 40 small businesses across the country have been selected as recipients of these awards, according to a news release from Hello Alice.

“Honorees could be nominated by anyone across the U.S. who felt these businesses deserved recognition and more resources to grow,” the statement said. “Hello Alice will continue to support these grant recipients with technical assistance and financial health improvements as they strive to achieve the American dream.”

On the Plaintiff side, America First Legal has taken legal actions against many large companies, including the North Face apparel company, Target Corporation and Salesforce. Inc.

Also representing Roberts is Jonathan F. Mitchell, the creator of Senate Bill 8 which called for a near-total ban on abortion in Texas and a legal strategist behind similar efforts in other states.

Mitchell has also worked to roll back same-sex marriage rights, gut the Affordable Care Act, and ban books dealing with race and LGBTQ+ issues.

Reporter Phil Barber contributed to this report.

