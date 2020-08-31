Helping children is part of every season for Sonoma County’s Morton & Bassett Spices

According the company website, the Rohnert Park-based firm was started by Morton Gothelf in 1986. The community organizations the company has partnered with include the Early Learning Institute, Becoming Independent and Variety the Children's Charity.

Nominations forms submitted to the Business Journal state the company’s work with Becoming Independent began when it was baed in San Rafael. That relationship continued when the firm moved to Rohnert Park. “From the founder, Mort Gothelf, to his son and current CEO Rodney Gothelf, and including their staff, Morton & Bassett Spices embodies the spirit of philanthropy throughout their multi-faceted engagement with BI, and for this we are forever grateful.”

Also, Morton & Bassett reports it works with the “Roots of Peace” with a mission to work in war-torn areas to “rebuild peaceful communities for generations to come.” The company also reports that its facility is part of the “One Planet Community,” a global network of “the Earth’s Greenest Neighborhoods.” It also has a 100% solar-powered factory and has achieved a LEED Platinum certification for its facilities.

