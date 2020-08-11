Helping others in the communities where they also work drives employees of this Sonoma County firm

The Pisenti & Brinker team donates hundreds of hours each year serving on boards all across the County. As a public accounting firm, it has a number of board treasurers as part of the organization.

How is the idea of helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated in the company’s culture?

The P&B team already works together on giving the best service to our clients and this teamwork also benefits the nonprofit projects we work on.

What inspires you about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

Employee: “We all live and work in the same communities so it is with great pride that we can help others out with support of Pisenti & Brinker behind us.”

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal lives?

When our children see us volunteering in the community they also get inspired and will often find a way to join us in our endeavors.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Working together to make a difference.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Employee: “When I was younger and needed a help up a mentor made a difference in my life-now I have the opportunity to be that mentor to help someone else.”

How did this group help your cause?

"By having these volunteers working together to make my life better I feel the hope of a better life and am inspired to continue improving my personal situation" —Sonoma County recipient