Hennessy Advisors plans to add about $70M to funding line

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (Nasdaq: HNNA) has entered into an agreement to buy asset funds from Community Capital Management LLC valued at about $70 million.

Upon closure, the addition of the CCM Core Impact Equity Fund and the CCM Small/Mid-Cap Impact Value Fund will bring the Novato investment management firm’s total assets to more than $110 million. The announcement was made April 26.

The pending closure anticipated this year will need shareholder approvals from the Equity Funds group within the Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., investment company and through Hennessy’s Board of Trustees.

Hennessy pays at least 1% to acquire the assets for its family of Exchange Traded Funds, which is a diversified collection of assets that trade on an exchange.

“Our business model is to grow, and we thought this was a nice opportunity,” said Teresa Nilsen, Hennessy’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Alyssa Greenspan, CEO of Community Capital Management, stated that the deal will benefit the shareholders.