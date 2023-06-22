Herbl’s Santa Rosa cannabis distribution center closes up shop

With its Santa Rosa warehouse facility locked up tight with no signs of life Wednesday afternoon, the clock is ticking on Herbl, a Santa Barbara-based cannabis distributor.

A sign dated June 15 on the Coffey Park front gate at 3158 Condo Court reads: “Notice to pay rent or surrender possession of the premises.” It continues with a request from Cire Property Management in Santa Rosa for back rent totaling more than $20,400.

The cannabis company that raked in $700 million in sales in 2022, according to MarketWatch, has until Thursday to respond or face a formal eviction.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of it (on the company being behind),” said Santa Rosa Attorney Bill Hatcher, who represents the property management firm. Hatcher was unable to confirm how many months the cannabis company was behind on rent. A handful of company vans was parked out back behind another locked gate. “If they don’t file a response (Thursday), they will be in default and will have to turn over the keys.”

This means the courts will get involved.

The MJBizDaily out of Lakewood, Colo., has reported through a source the company has already entered receivership, which is a court-appointed system that helps those retrieve their rightful proceeds. A Pacer legal search made by the Business Journal did not turn up any case filings.

Calls made to the company’s headquarters in Southern California and to CEO Mike Beaudry were unreturned.

At least one Stamford, Conn. Investment firm awaits results of the fallout, hoping for a return of its more than $500,000 investment made in 2019 and 2020.

“I thought they were trending toward receivership,” Silverleaf Venture Partners’ Doug Hannah said. “I don’t know if there’s anything we can do now.”

The bank, identified as East West Bank by MJBizDaily, would get paid first. The Pasadena-based bank management also did not respond to an inquiry by phone from the Business Journal. Back taxes must be paid, then, the shareholders would be due money owed.

“We knew what we were getting into when we made the investment,” Hannah said, adding diversified portfolios help immensely with sudden losses. Essentially, better returns on one investment make up for another.

To some extent, Hannah is not surprised by the outcome of a company he claims had “one of the best management teams.”

The investor, who’s managed 35 funding agreements in the $28 billion U.S. cannabis industry, blames the government for the fallout.

“Government is really a big problem more than anything,” he said.

He cites over regulation, industry issues associated with a failure to compete with the illegal cannabis market, no access to traditional banking and obstacles to achieve capital as culprits. He expects other companies to also fold.

“The cannabis industry has really slowed the pace down in the last 12 months,” he said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com