Here are 19 notable North Bay leaders of corporate and nonprofit finance in 2020
Here are the Business Journal’s picks of top financial leaders of local companies and nonprofit organizations for this year’s North Bay CFO Awards.
Ann Butterfield
Community Foundation Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Robert Collins
Nordby Construction, Santa Rosa
Chris Cordano
Beckstoffer Vineyards, Rutherford
Kirsty Cringan
Trinchero Family Estates, St. Helena
Delia Diaz
Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park
Martha Duarte, CPA
Alternative Family Services, Santa Rosa
Ron Felder
Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Simon Haidamous
Aperture Cellars, Healdsburg
Elizabeth Hammon
Intervine Inc., Napa
Steve Jannicell
Clover Sonoma, Petaluma
David Joyce
Wineshipping, Napa
Rupinder Malhi
Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Shannon McLaren
Frog's Leap Winery, Rutherford
Viola Morris
Lifehouse, San Rafael
Robert Parker
Napa Valley College, Napa
Ditas Peterson
St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery, Rutherford
David Prince
Petaluma Ecumencial Properties (DBA PEP Housing), Petaluma
Shari Riggs
Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty, Napa
Sharon S. Rubens
Yandell Truckaway, Inc. / SC Warehouses, Inc., Benica
These professionals will be recognized at a Business Journal Virtual Event on Friday, Aug. 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m. The keynote speaker for the event will be Eric Lewis, CEO of Wineshipping in Napa.
The recognition is underwritten by BPM and Comerica Bank.