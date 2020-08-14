Here are 19 notable North Bay leaders of corporate and nonprofit finance in 2020

Here are the Business Journal’s picks of top financial leaders of local companies and nonprofit organizations for this year’s North Bay CFO Awards.

Ann Butterfield

Community Foundation Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Robert Collins

Nordby Construction, Santa Rosa

Chris Cordano

Beckstoffer Vineyards, Rutherford

Kirsty Cringan

Trinchero Family Estates, St. Helena

Delia Diaz

Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park

Martha Duarte, CPA

Alternative Family Services, Santa Rosa

Ron Felder

Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Simon Haidamous

Aperture Cellars, Healdsburg

Elizabeth Hammon

Intervine Inc., Napa

Steve Jannicell

Clover Sonoma, Petaluma

David Joyce

Wineshipping, Napa

Rupinder Malhi

Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Shannon McLaren

Frog's Leap Winery, Rutherford

Viola Morris

Lifehouse, San Rafael

Robert Parker

Napa Valley College, Napa

Ditas Peterson

St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery, Rutherford

David Prince

Petaluma Ecumencial Properties (DBA PEP Housing), Petaluma

Shari Riggs

Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty, Napa

Sharon S. Rubens

Yandell Truckaway, Inc. / SC Warehouses, Inc., Benica

These professionals will be recognized at a Business Journal Virtual Event on Friday, Aug. 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m. The keynote speaker for the event will be Eric Lewis, CEO of Wineshipping in Napa.

The event is free to the public. Register at nbbj.news/CFO20 to attend.

The recognition is underwritten by BPM and Comerica Bank.