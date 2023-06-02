Here are the 2 conditions for noncompete employment agreements in California

California has some of the most employee friendly laws in the country. Noncompete clauses are banned here as well as in North Dakota and Oklahoma. Exemption in California come into play during the sale of a business and with trade secrets.

“Noncompete agreements are employment provisions that ban workers at one company from going to work for, or starting, a competing business within a certain period of time after leaving a job. It is not difficult to see that non-competes may be contributing to weak wage growth, given that changing jobs is how workers often get a raise,” the Economic Policy Institute said in a news release. “And given that non-competes limit the ability of individuals to start businesses or take other jobs, it also is not difficult to see that non-competes may be contributing to the declines in dynamism in the U.S. labor market.”

In most cases noncompetes are also prohibited in Washington, D.C., Oregon, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, Nevada and Colorado.

It’s possible non-competes will be banned everywhere based on a proposal by the Federal Trade Commission in January.

The FTC claims non-competes thwart competition by making it difficult to change jobs. The agency says banning non-competes would close racial and gender gaps, while also increasing earning by workers by more than $250 billion a year.

“Non-competes are almost 99% of the time in California not permitted; the sale of a business is where you can still use them,” said Arif Virji, a partner with the Carle, Mackie, Power & Ross in Santa Rosa. He heads up the law firm’s labor and employment group. “Another exception is in connection with disclosure of any trade secrets.

“In most employment agreements it says anything you create while at this company belongs to us. It is our intellectual property.”

Virji’s law firm runs into this with wineries. Winemakers and others may change jobs, take their skill set with them, but are not allowed to divulge how they created those award-winning cabernets and chardonnays.