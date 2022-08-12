Here are winning wines from Mendocino County’s 43rd competition

Thirty-seven double-gold medals and 41 golds were awarded from the pool of 174 wine entries from 32 wineries, according to the organizers of the 43rd annual Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition.

Rivino received several medals: two Best of Show awards, two double golds, one gold and two silver medals. Yokayo Wine Company also scored well with all their entries scoring gold or better: Best of Show 2019 Pinot Noir Rose’, double gold for both 2020 Barbera and 2020 zinfandel, and gold for 2020 cabernet sauvignon. Organizers noed pinot noir wines were among the largest categories.

Here are the Best of Show winners:

Best of Show Sparkling Wine: Rivino Winery 2018 Boujee estate blanc de blancs, Mendocino

Charlie Barra Award / Best of Show White Wine: Rivino Winery 2021 estate viognier, Mendocino

Best of Show Rosé Wine: Yokayo 2021 pinot noir rosé, Mendocino

John Parducci Award / Best of Show Red Wine: Foursight Wines 2019 Paraboll pinot noir, Anderson Valley

Best of Show Dessert: Husch Vineyards 2021 late harvest gewurztraminer, Anderson Valley

All the winners are posted on the competition website.

This year’s judges were Dan Berger, Kathleen Willcox, Ziggy Eschliman, Matt Talbert, Carrie Boyle, Scott Taylor, Thomas “Mac” Gregory, Laura Ness and Greg Richtarek.

Gold medal wines will be poured at the Mendocino County Fair in Boonville, Sept. 23–25.