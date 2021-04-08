Here’s a new online tool to find certified sustainable California wine

California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance has launched a new website, the start of Down to Earth month, dedicated to the Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing program at californiasustainablewine.com.

“It is developed for trade, media, consumers and visitors who want to find sustainable wines, wineries and vineyards that are certified with a rigorous third-party audit, the website also illustrates how sustainable vineyards and wineries are making wine in an environmentally and socially responsible way,” the nonprofit states.

Included in the website is a find function in which users can search for certified wines, wineries and/or vineyards, and sort by varietal, region or appellation. The organization reports there area 2,247 Certified California Sustainable Vineyards in the state.

Also included is a “visit” function to help visitors find certified wineries with tasting rooms open to the public. The website allows users to identify certified wineries within a specific wine region, or see the broad embrace of sustainability across California.

The California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization incorporated in 2003 by Wine Institute and the California Association of Winegrape Growers.

“CSWA’s mission is to encourage adoption of sustainable winegrowing practices and communicate the California wine industry’s global leadership through education, outreach, certification and partnerships,” it stated.