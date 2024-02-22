Here’s every place you can go on a direct flight out of Sonoma County airport

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport will soon fly to four additional destinations when Avelo Airlines doubles its route offerings in May.

Here are all the airlines and markets the airport services.

Avelo Airlines

• Burbank

• Las Vegas

• Palm Springs (seasonal)

• Bend, Oregon (seasonal)

• Pasco, Washington (starts May 1)

• Kalispell, Montana (starts May 1)

• Boise, Idaho (starts May 2)

• Portland/Salem, Oregon (starts May 3)

Alaska Airlines

• Los Angeles

• Orange County

• Portland

• San Diego

• Seattle

American Airlines

• Phoenix

• Dallas (seasonal)