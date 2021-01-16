Hickerson to oversee Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital, Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Chad Hickerson has been named system CEO for Northern California Behavioral Health System, where he will oversee Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital and Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, according to a Jan. 14 announcement from Signature Healthcare Services LLC, which owns and operates both hospitals.

Hickerson this year also will begin serving on the Board of Directors for the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California, according to the release.

Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital is a 95-bed acute inpatient psychiatric hospital, which is in the process of adding an additional 49 licensed beds. Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, a 117-bed acute inpatient psychiatric hospital, is projected to open later this month pending final regulatory review, according to NCBHS.

“Chad is known for bringing patient-centered care, a focus on safety and results to some of the most complex treatment settings, while developing and supporting the individuals they serve,” said Brent Longtin, California vice president of operations, Signature Healthcare Services, LLC. “He comes to us with a depth of experience in public-private partnerships, and a dynamic vision for the future of the Northern California Behavioral Health System.”

Before joining Northern California Behavioral Health System, Hickerson worked for nearly three years at Telecare Corporation as vice president of operations, where he led acute and subacute inpatient services, as well as urgent and emergent outpatient services. Prior to Telecare, Hickerson worked for 10 years with the California Correctional Health Care Services Agency in the state’s prison system, where he served as a leader in prison hospitals and the prison health system in an executive capacity, according to the release.

Corona-based Signature Healthcare Services LLC, is a privately held behavioral-health hospital chain that owns and operates 16 freestanding acute psychiatric hospitals throughout the United States. In addition to California, the company has hospitals in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada and Texas.