High inflation and efforts to tame it defined 2022 economy

WASHINGTON — For the economy, 2022 was a throwback year. And not in a good way.

At times, it felt like the 1970s or early '80s. Inflation running rampant. The United States and its European allies engaged in a not-so-Cold War with Russia. A bleak outlook leaving people feeling sour and anxious.

It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this.

When the Federal Reserve’s policymakers made their 2022 forecasts a year ago, they seemed almost cheery. After two years of tumult ignited by the pandemic, they foresaw the U.S. economy returning to something close to normal.

They expected consumer inflation to reach 2.6% at the end of 2022 compared with 12 months earlier. That would've been only a few ticks above their 2% annual target but nothing ominous — and a clear recovery from high inflation earlier in 2021.

The Fed's officials, it turns out, underestimated how pay increases, federal aid, supply shortages and a pent-up desire by consumers to spend would conspire to accelerate inflation — and keep it high. But mainly they didn’t foresee that President Vladimir Putin would send tens of thousands of Russian troops to invade Ukraine in February this year — an act of shocking aggression that upended world trade in energy and farm products and sent oil, natural gas and grain prices soaring.

“Without that Russian invasion," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, “we’d be in a very different place today.”

Normal would have to wait.

U.S. inflation, an afterthought for decades, resurged with a vengeance this year, reaching heights unseen since the early 1980s. Galloping prices shrank Americans' inflation-adjusted pay — despite high wage growth for many — and put consumers in a foul mood. The price spikes forced the Fed to raise interest rates aggressively at the risk of plunging the world’s largest economy into recession.

It was hardly just the United States. Inflation buffeted countries across the world. The International Monetary Fund expects worldwide inflation to hit 8.8% this year. That would be the highest rate since 1996.

Europe has been especially pummeled by Putin’s energy shock. Consumer prices are rising at double-digit rates across the continent and the United Kingdom. The spending power of consumers has been crushed. Many see a European recession in 2023 as a near-certainty.

As the year ends, though, it looks like relief may be coming — tentatively, gradually, perhaps, but still likely on its way. Inflation numbers in Europe and especially in the United States are edging down.

“I think we’ve seen the peak in inflation; it was probably back in the summer,’’ Zandi said. “We will see much better inflation numbers over the course of the next 12 to 18 months.’’

Yet for now, the pain of higher prices continues to inflict hardships on many. For American workers, inflation-adjusted hourly pay fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier. It was the 20th straight month that that figure has declined year-over-year.

And even though overall inflation in the United States eased in November for a fifth straight month, food prices kept surging. Compared with 12 months earlier, coffee was up 15%. Bread rose 16%, frozen vegetables 18%, canned fruit 21% and eggs an eye-glazing 49%.

Businesses large and small are struggling to contain the higher costs and to determine whether and by how much they can pass their higher costs on to their customers as higher prices.

Wayne Shumar, who owns Pepperronnies Family Restaurant in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, became so exasperated with inflation that he posted his receipts for shredded lettuce and tomatoes on his restaurant’s Faceook page. Those prices had doubled in six months.

To save money, Shumar has shifted from using one vendor to four. He scans each of their websites for the best deals before placing an order. He also picks up orders himself to avoid vendors’ fuel surcharges.

“Before I spent more time out in the dining room," Shumar said. That’s what a family restaurant entails. Now I spend more time sitting here, looking at a computer screen, trying to keep costs down.”

Likewise, Logan’s Roadhouse, a chain of 136 restaurants, is contending with a 28% increase in premium sirloin prices. It expects those prices to surge an additional 20% early next year.

“We are constantly evaluating the cut of meat,’’ said Josh Kern, CEO of Logan’s parent company, SPB Hospitality. “Are there recipe changes that we can do?”

In another cost-cutting move, Logan’s switched from premium-priced waffle fries to straight-cut fries. (So far, diners haven’t rebelled.) Butter is up 42% from a year ago. So Kern's company is negotiating with butter vendors.