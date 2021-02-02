Subscribe

Hiring, retaining employees in the coronavirus pandemic calls for new strategies, say Northern California recruiters

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 2, 2021, 9:51AM
If you like the home environment you’ve been working in since the pandemic started, you may not have to give it up, even if you change jobs.

Three recruiters — Sarah Cush, regional vice president for Robert Half’s North Bay operations; Joe Madigan, CEO of Sonoma-based Nelson and Higher Growth Search; and Karen Alary, managing partner at The Personnel Perspective — discussed lessons learned after a turbulent year in the staffing industry. The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

In what ways have you changed your recruiting and retention strategy over the past year?

Joe Madigan
Joe Madigan

Joe Madigan: We’re doing a lot more video interviews versus in-person, and it’s easy to see that trend becoming a permanent fixture in the recruiting process.

With many office positions being remote, there has been a multifaceted impact to how we recruit. On a positive note, we can recruit outside of the immediate vicinity of the job role. For example, a candidate in San Francisco can work remotely for a job role in Los Angeles.

For non-remote roles, recruiting has become much more challenging, particularly in geographic locations where candidates faced long commutes before COVID-19.

Retention has become an even larger concern, and companies are looking for ways to keep employees virtually engaged.

One thing is certain: Savvy employers are paying at or above market compensation to secure top talent. —SARAH CUSH
Sarah Cush
Sarah Cush

Sarah Cush: Even in a market with high unemployment amid a pandemic, professionals with in-demand skills still have options. Our staffing professionals have had to educate companies on the potential impact of losing their star employees, especially in a job market like today’s, and support them with retention needs.

Recruiting remains difficult. Despite high national unemployment, local employers are struggling to find specialized professionals for in-demand roles. One thing is certain: Savvy employers are paying at or above market compensation to secure top talent.

Karen Alary
Karen Alary

Karen Alary: It is important to get the word out to candidates that you are hiring, whether you are an internal recruiter or supporting clients in finding the right candidates for their open positions. We recommend, and have developed, a detailed and structured recruitment plan to support remote recruiting that may include a virtual tour of the work environment.

We also determine if this individual is working remotely or onsite. If this position is remote, then we need to make sure there are procedures in place to provide technology, access privileges to information, etc.

Has your talent pool gotten bigger, smaller or stayed the same since COVID-19?

Madigan: The talent pool has expanded for remote positions when employers express long-term intention to stay remote. That said, however, the candidate market is still tight. For example, candidates are more conservative about making a change due to concerns about the virus and economic uncertainty.

For lower-wage positions, candidates face the additional challenges of needing to care for children who are distance learning. There is also a fear of working on-site and increasing the chances of being exposed to COVID-19. Despite the high rate of unemployment, recruiting for lower-wage positions has actually become more difficult.

Cush: For many companies, how they work may be different, but the volume of work and demand for skilled workers continues, often with an even faster pace because the environment is shifting constantly.

Many of our clients continue to express difficulty finding specialized talent on a contract and direct-hire basis, especially in high-demand roles such as accounts payable and payroll.

Due to the pandemic and increased need for medical benefits, those who are unemployed are primarily looking for direct-hire roles or contract-to-hire opportunities that may become permanent down the road.

How would you describe the current stance of potential job candidates? Have any declined work because of the coronavirus?

Cush: What we know from our local staffing efforts and our recent surveys is that workers’ priorities have changed. As a result of the pandemic, workers are re-evaluating their priorities and willing to make career changes that improve their overall quality of life.

We recently conducted a survey where more than half of workers (57%) said they have experienced a shift in their feelings toward work due to the pandemic. (Of the respondents), 60% are more motivated to work for an organization that values its staff during unpredictable times; 40% will prioritize their personal life over their job moving forward; and 33% want to pursue a more meaningful or fulfilling position.

Alary: Many candidates these days prefer to work remotely.  For positions that require on-site presence, it is important to share with the candidate the safety measures a company has implemented, as well as the company’s safety philosophy. We have not had any jobs declined due to Covid-19.

Which jobs do you expect will come back first after the vaccine is widely distributed?

Cush: Due to many companies switching to a remote workforce, receptionist and administrative support roles have nearly disappeared during the pandemic.  We expect those will return quickly once offices reopen and invite their workforce back to the office.

Madigan: The hospitality and tourism sector has been the most heavily impacted by COVID-19. When counties return to the red tier, we will likely see a strong spike in hiring for roles within (that sector).

Do you consider the working-from-home option to be an obstacle to recruitment or a benefit?

Alary: So much depends on the individual when it comes to remote working. Many clients have found that their remote workforce is just as, if not more, productive than when showing up to the office every day. Companies that are able to provide individuals with options or offer a blended solution are able to support many workers’ needs and still accomplish the goals of the company.

Cush: The “anywhere workforce” is real and here. The pandemic has made remote work arrangements the rule rather than the exception, and understanding the needs of workers in the current work environment is crucial.

Many companies are looking for people with specific, high-demand skill sets right now. Companies can better attract top talent by offering fully remote job opportunities and gain access to a wider talent pool by expanding their candidate search geographically.

(I)interpersonal conflict at the office is one of the primary drivers of employee turnover. But when employees work from home, those issues are easier to navigate and avoid, so we’re seeing fewer candidates leaving one role for another. —JOE MADIGAN

Madigan: On the one hand, working from home has opened up a much larger pool of candidates who can work remotely. But in an unexpected way, it has also reduced the number of employees on the move. For example, interpersonal conflict at the office is one of the primary drivers of employee turnover. But when employees work from home, those issues are easier to navigate and avoid, so we’re seeing fewer candidates leaving one role for another.

For more senior-level positions and tenured professionals, the work-from-home option is a significant benefit. But for those people just entering the workforce or transitioning to new careers — people who need a lot of training — the work-from-home dynamic is much more of a challenge.

Do you foresee any lingering effects among workers after the pandemic?

Madigan: Candidates will become even more conscientious about commuting and the impact to their work-life balance. There is a high level of concern with using public transportation related to fear of COVID-19 exposure. We will need to see a high-level of confidence that COVID-19 is under control before the general population will be open to using public transport again for commute purposes.

