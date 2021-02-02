Hiring, retaining employees in the coronavirus pandemic calls for new strategies, say Northern California recruiters

If you like the home environment you’ve been working in since the pandemic started, you may not have to give it up, even if you change jobs.

Three recruiters — Sarah Cush, regional vice president for Robert Half’s North Bay operations; Joe Madigan, CEO of Sonoma-based Nelson and Higher Growth Search; and Karen Alary, managing partner at The Personnel Perspective — discussed lessons learned after a turbulent year in the staffing industry. The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

In what ways have you changed your recruiting and retention strategy over the past year?

Joe Madigan

Joe Madigan: We’re doing a lot more video interviews versus in-person, and it’s easy to see that trend becoming a permanent fixture in the recruiting process.

With many office positions being remote, there has been a multifaceted impact to how we recruit. On a positive note, we can recruit outside of the immediate vicinity of the job role. For example, a candidate in San Francisco can work remotely for a job role in Los Angeles.

For non-remote roles, recruiting has become much more challenging, particularly in geographic locations where candidates faced long commutes before COVID-19.

Retention has become an even larger concern, and companies are looking for ways to keep employees virtually engaged.

One thing is certain: Savvy employers are paying at or above market compensation to secure top talent. —SARAH CUSH

Sarah Cush

Sarah Cush: Even in a market with high unemployment amid a pandemic, professionals with in-demand skills still have options. Our staffing professionals have had to educate companies on the potential impact of losing their star employees, especially in a job market like today’s, and support them with retention needs.

Recruiting remains difficult. Despite high national unemployment, local employers are struggling to find specialized professionals for in-demand roles. One thing is certain: Savvy employers are paying at or above market compensation to secure top talent.

Karen Alary

Karen Alary: It is important to get the word out to candidates that you are hiring, whether you are an internal recruiter or supporting clients in finding the right candidates for their open positions. We recommend, and have developed, a detailed and structured recruitment plan to support remote recruiting that may include a virtual tour of the work environment.

We also determine if this individual is working remotely or onsite. If this position is remote, then we need to make sure there are procedures in place to provide technology, access privileges to information, etc.

Has your talent pool gotten bigger, smaller or stayed the same since COVID-19?

Madigan: The talent pool has expanded for remote positions when employers express long-term intention to stay remote. That said, however, the candidate market is still tight. For example, candidates are more conservative about making a change due to concerns about the virus and economic uncertainty.

For lower-wage positions, candidates face the additional challenges of needing to care for children who are distance learning. There is also a fear of working on-site and increasing the chances of being exposed to COVID-19. Despite the high rate of unemployment, recruiting for lower-wage positions has actually become more difficult.

Cush: For many companies, how they work may be different, but the volume of work and demand for skilled workers continues, often with an even faster pace because the environment is shifting constantly.

Many of our clients continue to express difficulty finding specialized talent on a contract and direct-hire basis, especially in high-demand roles such as accounts payable and payroll.

Due to the pandemic and increased need for medical benefits, those who are unemployed are primarily looking for direct-hire roles or contract-to-hire opportunities that may become permanent down the road.

How would you describe the current stance of potential job candidates? Have any declined work because of the coronavirus?

Cush: What we know from our local staffing efforts and our recent surveys is that workers’ priorities have changed. As a result of the pandemic, workers are re-evaluating their priorities and willing to make career changes that improve their overall quality of life.

We recently conducted a survey where more than half of workers (57%) said they have experienced a shift in their feelings toward work due to the pandemic. (Of the respondents), 60% are more motivated to work for an organization that values its staff during unpredictable times; 40% will prioritize their personal life over their job moving forward; and 33% want to pursue a more meaningful or fulfilling position.