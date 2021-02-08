Hot San Francisco North Bay residential real estate market enters 2021 stronger than ever

Anchored by record-low interest rates, minimal inventory, love of home during a pandemic and millennials entering the arena at great levels, the North Bay residential real estate market continues to be on fire.

The median price for a single-family home in Marin County has surged to $1.45 million in December — up by more than $30,000 in one month and over $100,000 in comparison to 2019’s $1.31 million, according to multiple listing service data compiled by the California and North Bay associations of Realtors. The county due north from San Francisco just eclipsed $1.19 million in 2016.

The San Francisco Bay Area real estate has been hot for years, climbing at record paces in more recently suburban areas that provide more square footage to set up a remote office and more room to breathe that’s out of denser urban environments, real estate economists and agents insist.

Sonoma County’s median of $720,000 went up by $5,000 between November and December and marked an 8% increase between 2020 and 2019. This is the highest exponential growth since the decade ending in 2000 recorded a remarkable increase of 27%.

To the east, Napa County real estate has also been on the rise, with median prices last December coming in as $842,000, up $18,000 in one month, the North Bay Association of Realtors reported.

Homes selling for more than $2 million showed substantially robust growth, up 60% in the North Bay.

“As we look back on 2020, there was a seismic shift in choices people were making on where they wanted to live,” said Healdsburg Compass real estate agent Carol Lexa, who is also the North Bay Association of Realtors past president. “Move-in ready homes sell the fastest.”

Lexa noticed about halfway into 2020 more San Francisco and San Jose residents opting out of the metro areas to live in the Wine Country.

“The pandemic drove people north because there’s more space and access to natural environments, which are so easy to get to here,” Lexa said, singling out regional parks that people flocked to when they became rare enclaves for gathering.

Pools became all the rage as gathering hot spots at home.

And if the home doesn’t come with one, the buyer will have one installed.

Phones at Johnson Pools have rung off the hook with prospects seeking the ultimate back yard amenity.