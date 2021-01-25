How a recruiting firm can help with job transitions in the coronavirus pandemic

Anyone who is looking for a new job outside hospitality is going to have skills that will transfer easily to other industries, said Joe Madigan, CEO of Sonoma-based Nelson and Higher Growth Search.

His team has found success placing these workers in essential service sectors, such as food production, packaging and shipping. The company places workers throughout the state.

Joe Madigan, CEO of Sonoma County-based Nelson. (courtesy photo)

“The burgeoning e-commerce sector has certainly been a good fit,” said Madigan. “Whether they’re on the phone, Zoom or via email, hospitality professionals have a keen sense of how best to serve their customers, so their skills are highly desirable for e-comm.”

For those who want to return to their hospitality jobs, the timing will depend on when vaccines are widely available, Madigan said.

“Hospitality’s high season for catering and events is typically April to October each year, so the early season will be greatly impacted in 2021, but we are hopeful that by third quarter 2021, hospitality venues will be open and booked,” Madigan said. “Look for booking rates by end of (the first quarter) for later in the year, as they will be an excellent predictor for how demand is shaping up.”