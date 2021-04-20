How a surprising Newsom veto threw California's garbage, building industries into chaos

For years, contractors and trash haulers in California have been accepting discarded fence posts, backyard deck planks and other chemically treated wood debris without giving it much thought.

That all came to an abrupt end earlier this year, courtesy of an unexpected veto by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Last fall, Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 68, which would have allowed landfills to continue accepting hundreds of thousands of tons of "treated wood waste" — the remnants of railroad ties, decking materials, agricultural stakes and other wooden material that had been pre-treated with industrial chemicals to withstand the elements.

The veto, which took effect Jan. 1, stunned lawmakers — the bill had unanimously passed both houses of the Legislature — and it threw the state's waste management industry into disarray.

Contractors, haulers and the lumber industry initially had no idea what to do with the material that needs to get tossed after nearly every backyard remodel, agricultural clean up, highway project and housing teardown.

"They banned it from the landfill. They banned it from being hauled. They took what was deemed safe on your deck and made it illegal to handle it and dispose of it, with no backup plan," said Brock Hill, owner of Premier Recycle, a hauling and recycling company based in San Jose.

The logjam has been eased somewhat. The state Department of Toxic Substances Control developed an emergency "variance" allowing landfills to resume taking the treated wood debris. As of this week, at least 47 landfills across the state have received variance waivers, and many of those have started accepting the wood again in the past few weeks.

Trash haulers say the variance program has essentially staved off a crisis, at least for the time being. Since January, they faced astronomical prices to dispose of treated wood at the few landfills left that would actually accept the material.

Sacramento County, for example, posted a notice on its website telling contractors and backyard dumpers to simply leave the wood onsite since the county couldn't accept loads at its transfer stations and its Kiefer Boulevard landfill in Sloughhouse.

"I have had to tell people, 'I can't haul it, and I don't know who to refer you to,' " said Jim Long, who owns Long's Trash Hauling in Sacramento. "Some of them got pretty upset at me, but it was something completely out of my control."

But the waivers represent just a band-aid, and legislators are trying to fashion a permanent fix. Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, has introduced Assembly Bill 332, which would essentially overturn Newsom's veto and return the system to the way it was.

Quirk's rationale is based on a fear that banning the wood waste would simply prompt Californians to dump the debris illegally, worsening the environmental hazards.

"I am very concerned that without a place to safely take treated wood waste it will be illegally disposed of on roadsides throughout the state," Quirk said in a statement his office released to The Sacramento Bee. He said his bill will "provide certainty to those that generate and manage treated wood waste."

Hill said the threat of illegal dumping isn't an idle concern. "I've seen it," the San Jose hauler said.

In Sacramento County, officials were surprised they didn't see an uptick in people dumping the stuff on the side of the road, said Laurie Slothower, a county spokeswoman.

AB 332 has already been passed unanimously by the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety & Toxic Materials, which Quirk chairs. He said the state's willingness to create a one-year variance for dumping the debris is a sign that Newsom will be "receptive" to his bill.

Asked about the fallout from his veto, Newsom's press office referred a reporter to his written veto message.

As for Quirk's bill, "as is typically the case with pending legislation, the governor will evaluate the bill on its own merits if and when it reaches his desk," the press office said in an emailed statement.

Disposal and recycling industry caught off guard

Under California law, treated wood is technically considered hazardous waste akin to a car battery or a barrel of industrial chemicals. The toxic chemicals used to treat the wood, like creosote, can leach into the ecosystem and are slow to break down.

The chemicals are considered so hazardous under California's regulations that only one collection facility in the entire state — a privately owned site in Kern County — actually meets the strict state regulatory standards to accept the material.

Knowing that treated wood is so widely used — it's for sale in hardware stores — and vast amounts of it needs to be disposed of each year, state officials and elected leaders for nearly two decades have agreed it should still be allowed to be discarded in most of the state's landfills so long as they have clay and plastic liners on the ground to prevent toxins from seeping into the ecosystem.