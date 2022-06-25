We pride ourselves on making affordable, everyday wines and alcoholic beverages with the intention to bring value to consumers. Our intent is to create lifelong relationships with customers, and we feel that affordability is a big component of what we continually strive for.

Insurance has become a real challenge over the course of the past three years and even though we have a great track record with little to no claims, we are not absolved from tremendous increases because of so many losses insurers have had within the industry and just overall.

Luckily, our safety record is one of the best and we have been able to keep those costs fairly even. We buy a lot of grapes and bulk wine so even if our policies are leveling off a bit, we know that those costs need to be passed on from our vendors in order for them to keep providing the fruit necessary for the next vintage. We have been very lucky in terms of labor turnover, but I know that this has been a challenging period for many others.

How do your current level of sales and approach to marketing compare with those before the pandemic? What innovations from the past two years are you keeping or leaving behind?

Richard Bruno

As a small producer it has become clear that most of our wine is sold in independent restaurants. While we attempt to diversify into corporate retail our sales have increased as restaurants have reopened and become healthy businesses again.

We had packaged a good deal of our wine in kegs for on premise accounts. As the pandemic closed most restaurants, as a result we have lowered our inventories for kegged wines. We will continue to use a JIT inventory approach to kegging and may from time to time be out of stock.

Hugh Davies

While 2020 was a difficult year, demand grew to outpace supply in 2021, and that trend continues into 2022. We have experienced growth through the direct-to-consumer and three-tier wholesale channels. Concerted marketing effort during the pandemic afforded us with a unique opportunity to connect with our consumers and wholesale partners alike.

Zoom presentations, digital campaigns, virtual tastings, and good old-fashioned phone outreach have all broadened our ability to connect with our audience. At the winery, while the visitor headcount is held flat, the diversity of experiences, including outdoor tastings, has increased through the pandemic, and our visitors have truly appreciated that transition.

Michael Honig

Sales have been very strong, and I just wish we had more wine. We have adjusted some of our sales dollars and cut down on business travel. The pandemic forced us to pivot and think of innovative ways to market our brand and reach consumers who were unable to travel or visit.

We adopted a robust virtual tasting program, conducting hundreds of consumer tastings, as well as partnering with companies like Google, Wells Fargo, and UBS to provide tastings to their employees in lieu of sales meetings and holiday parties. It was also a great opportunity to focus on a stronger social media presence.

Rather than streaming tastings with our winemaker, we decided to partner with well-known celebrities to taste our wines on Instagram Live. It was a lot of fun! As with most wineries, we saw a significant increase in online wine sales (about 400%). A lot of people did not know you could order wine for home delivery, but once they found out it was very popular.

Will Jarvis

We are currently experiencing a post-pandemic surge in visitations. People who were cooped up at home during the pandemic are eager to travel, and Napa is a highly regarded domestic destination.

We experimented with “virtual tastings” during the pandemic, but it was not a good substitute for tasting wines together in-person and we are leaving that practice behind.

However, in the last two years we have also experimented with “in-market” direct to consumer events, which have been successful and that we plan to continue.

Michael Muscardini

As I said before we’re very focused on marketing our experiences. I think for a winery of our size it has really helped with our sales. This seems simple, but someone at the winery needs to ask the customers coming in the door buying wine or buying online, “What would they like? What are they looking for?"

Our main innovation is that for the past two years, we have requested reservations. It has made all the difference in the world. Our tasting room manager Nick Ciccolella can do all the scheduling for staff around our reservations. The goal is never to be understaffed and we use TOK.

Omar Percich

We were actually lucky in some ways as grocery sales really jumped during the pandemic, but we did lose sales in the on-premises world and those are still just recovering. Overall, we are happy to see our portfolio doing well and we will continue to innovate products using the strengths of our employees and our expertise.