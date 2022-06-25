How California North Coast vintners are finding bottles, labor, way out of the pandemic
Without large staffs to help handle it all, these owners or operators of smaller wineries can tick off the problems they face these days from inflation, to finding bottles to fill and labor to fill their jobs.
The Business Journal asked several top executives at California North Coast independent wineries about the key challenges and opportunities they see ahead. The following are their responses, edited for clarity and brevity.
What are the three biggest concerns facing North Coast vintners? What are you doing about them? How do these challenges compare with those from previous business cycles?
Richard Bruno: Supply chain problems. Inventory management in wholesale distribution. Inflation.
We have had to make some bottle mold changes because of lack of supply and unprecedented price hikes.
Adopt a JIT (just-in-time) model for inventory management, and reschedule bottlings based on both. To manage inventory, we work with our marketing company and use Driver software to understand what our current inventories are in distribution. We had to raise our prices.
Raising prices on our wines became essential because I don’t ever think the price of gasoline for example will ever come down to pre-pandemic levels.
Hugh Davies: Wildfire Risks: This challenge won’t impact all producers equally, yet all have been impacted over the past several years. The stakes can’t be much higher when the worst-case scenario results are destroyed property, buildings, inventory and crop. Defensible space, water system development, and Calfire coordination are a few areas that we are working on to be best prepared. Escalated insurance premiums and diminished coverage is another new reality for which we have not found much of a remedy. These are problems that we haven’t faced before.
Supply Chain Breakdowns: Like other industries, ours is struggling to secure steady, predictable flow of materials. The unavailability of specialized glass and cardboard has been difficult to manage. We have turned to alternative options in order to continue processing, including Dubai-produced bottles and alternative box configurations. These aren’t problems that we have faced before either.
Inflation: Another challenge that is being felt globally is the steady rise in costs. From payroll, healthcare, transportation, fuel, to packaging, we are seeing elevated prices. Demand is outstripping supply on many levels. We are doing our best to keep pace, slowly raising our prices in turn. Fortunately, demand for premium CA wine also appears to outstripping supply, giving us some price elasticity. We have not been in an inflationary moment like this for many years.
Michael Honig: Environment, environment, environment. If we cannot grow the quality of grapes we currently produce, then nothing else matters!