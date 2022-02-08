How California's rooftop solar program became a victim of its own spectacular success

There's one aspect of California's program to spur the installation of rooftop solar panels that everyone can agree on: It has been spectacularly successful.

Launched in 1995 and pushed forward a decade later, when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger set a target of 1 million solar installations, the program has handily exceeded that goal.

Today there are more than 1.2 million rooftop systems in place, most of them atop residential buildings. That has made California — where an estimated 15% of electric generation comes from rooftop systems — the national leader in the technology.

But now the program is showing its age. It has been so successful, in fact, that some of its unintended consequences have become too significant to ignore.

Chief among them is that the incentives awarded to homeowners installing rooftop solar solar systems have raised costs on consumers who haven't joined the trend — or can't. These include lower-income families, renters and occupants of apartment buildings.

"California's distributed solar policy hurts the poor," UC Berkeley energy economist Severin Borenstein observed last June. "It really is that simple."

Enter the California Public Utilities Commission, which on Dec. 13 proposed a sheaf of changes to the state's incentive program, aimed at addressing its embedded inequities.

Among other features, the PUC's plan would impose a monthly charge of $8 per kilowatt on rooftop solar installations. That would come to about $56 a month for the average system in Southern California Edison's zone in Southern California, and about $48 for the average system in Pacific Gas & Electric's Northern California region.

The PUC would also slash the so-called net metering incentives enjoyed by rooftop solar customers. Under net metering, the utilities pay those customers for the excess electricity their home systems generate and transmit to the utilities' grid.

That's the key to the reductions those customers see on their electric bills. But it has long been clear that the net metering paybacks are overly generous, even lavish. The PUC proposes to cut those subsidies by more than 80%.

The commission also proposed a $600-million fund to subsidize rooftop solar installations by low-income residents. And it acknowledged that in the future, California's solar program should accommodate both rooftop solar panels and high-capacity home batteries. But it stated that the current cost of home electrical storage is too high to justify it on a cost-benefit basis.

The PUC's proposal predictably triggered an uproar.

One solar industry lobbyist called the proposal a "clean energy and jobs disaster". An advocate of renewable energy accused the big utilities of plotting to cripple rooftop solar so they can protect their profits.

In an op-ed earlier this month, Schwarzenegger called the PUC's monthly fee proposal a "solar tax" and implied that the proposal is a sop to the big utilities. (Schwarzenegger, curiously, published his screed in the New York Times, so it's proper to wonder what audience he was aiming for.)

Schwarzenegger's assertions contradicted his position in 2019, when he celebrated the state's one-millionth rooftop installation by telling my colleague Sammy Roth that the price of solar had come down so much that "now we don't need any more subsidies."

The solar industry and some of its customers have become, in effect, addicted to those subsidies, treating them as their right. They assert that reducing the incentives could stifle rooftop solar growth, though the degree to which that may happen is subject to debate.

The energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie on Wednesday projected that the proposal could cut the market for residential solar in half by 2024.

The firm said the proposal would stretch the payback period — the time it takes for the savings from rooftop solar to cover the systems' upfront costs — to as long as 15 years from the current range of five to six years. That's enough to discourage many homeowners from making the investment.

The PUC, however, says its proposal is structured so that new solar installations, when paired with batteries, would be paid back in less than 10 years.

But Wood Mackenzie also projected that the market would start to recover in 2025, assisted by continuing price declines in solar and storage equipment.

There can hardly be any question that the benefits of the rooftop solar revolution have been inequitably shared. That's because of two main flaws in the program.

One is that solar customers avoid paying for the vast majority of costs of operating and maintaining the state's overall electrical grid. That's because their electric bills are based on only the amount of power they consume from the utilities — much less than do non-solar households.