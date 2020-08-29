How new guidelines for monitoring COVID-19 impacts North Bay

On Monday, when the state puts into effect its new four-tiered, color-coded rating system to more stringently monitor the spread of COVID-19 among its 58 counties, Marin County will be among the 38 counties classified as purple, the level with the highest restrictions, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who laid out the new system in a noon news conference today.

Under the new guidance, the counties classified as most at-risk will be allowed to reopen indoor shopping centers at 25% capacity, and move hair salons and barbershops from outside back indoors.

Those businesses will be held to the same public health operating standards that were in place before Newsom closed indoor operations for those business sectors July 13, according to a Marin County press release.

Marin County officials, however, expect to be lowered to the red tier within the next week, based on data that includes meeting the state’s two top indicators: lowered case rates and high testing rates.

“We’ve prioritized testing from the beginning, and this is being recognized as a positive sign of our response,” Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer, stated in the release. “Yes, we’re seeing fewer cases, but we still have a long way to go. We need to protect these gains and stop transmission, so we can continue to move forward through this new framework.”

The county’s current data indicators on the state’s COVID-19 website show it hovering between the red and orange tiers.

“If a county has data that crosses multiple tiers, you default to the more restrictive one,” said Laine Hendricks, public information officer for the county. “So based on that, as long as our data stays in a good place and we keep seeing a downward trajectory (in cases), then we anticipate being on the red tier hopefully in the next week.”

The state’s counties will be assessed weekly, and any changes between tiers will move at a slower pace to avoid any further potential for a county to reopen too soon, according to Newsom.

Marin County has overall taken a slower pace in reopening than the other five counties in the North Bay area, and as Hendricks pointed out, even the most well-thought-out decisions can change on a dime.

“Getting your hair cut in the midst of this awful wildfire smoke is not exactly a healthy thing,” she said. “We also learned it’s not practical for a hair salon to be open in an outdoor environment.”

Most counties on the state’s watch list will move to the purple tier under the new tiered framework due to having more than seven new cases per day, per 100,000 people, according to the state.

Sonoma County will be placed in the purple tier, according to the state. The county’s positive test results haven’t dropped below 6%, and more than 1% of its population has COVID-19, with 5,469 current cases, according to the county’s website.

Napa County on Monday will be placed in the red tier, one step down from purple.

“Our goal is to have business and general guidance up by Saturday before the Monday effective date,” said Janet Upton, Napa County spokeswoman. Local government officials were still sifting through the materials as of late Friday. The county plans to place the guidance on its website.

In addition, the local jurisdiction will host a Facebook Live broadcast on the county’s social media page at 1 p.m. Saturday, staggering English and Spanish presentations.

Like Napa County, Lake County will be placed in the red tier; Solano and Mendocino counties will be categorized as purple.

Susan Wood contributed to this report.