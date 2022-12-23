How new IRS rules could affect Venmo, Zelle and CashApp users

WASHINGTON — This year, Dennis Turbeville, a woodworker in Washington, used the mobile payment service Venmo to sell his wares, collect payments on a rental property and split personal expenses with family and friends.

He carefully tracks income for his business, Austen Morris Custom Furniture, with QuickBooks software and works with an accountant to make sure everything he owes to the federal government is paid correctly.

But Turbeville is concerned that a recent tax change intended to crack down on tax evasion by small businesses and those operating in the “gig” economy will mean more paperwork and headaches from the IRS. He is hopeful that if there are any unintended discrepancies, his business will be too small to attract an audit.

A tweak to the tax code enacted last year was intended to ensure that those who use services such as Venmo, CashApp, Etsy, StubHub and Airbnb to collect money are reporting all their income to the IRS. The change was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to narrow the $7 trillion “tax gap” between revenue that is owed but not collected.

But for millions of Americans, the new requirement means that they will be faced with additional tax forms, potentially higher tax bills and a lot of confusion. That is stirring anxiety among some of the middle-class taxpayers and independent business owners who President Joe Biden promised would be spared from greater tax scrutiny.

“It is very confusing, and I can see how it would be very stressful for someone who didn’t have an accountant,” Turbeville said. “I feel very much in the dark about it.”

The new tax policy was tucked into the stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan that Democrats passed in 2021. It has gone largely unnoticed because it applies to income earned this year and affects taxes that most Americans will pay in 2023. It is projected to raise about $8 billion in additional tax revenue over a decade.

But as the impact of the rule and the prospect of surprise tax bills becomes clear, it is drawing pushback from business groups, lawmakers and others, prompting a scramble within the Biden administration to come up with a solution to avoid another chaotic tax season next year.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., are expected to try to scale back the tax measure by attaching amendments to the $1.7 trillion spending package that Congress is trying to pass this week. Business groups have been urging the Treasury Department to act on its own to delay the new requirements to avoid an administrative crisis at the IRS, which has been faulted by an internal watchdog for woeful customer service.

Before the rule change, services like Venmo supplied users with a snapshot of their income called a 1099-K form only if they received more than $20,000 and had more than 200 transactions. The forms were supposed to be submitted with tax returns to the IRS and were intended to help determine how much a taxpayer owes.

Those thresholds were lowered to $600 for a single transaction this year, significantly broadening the number of people who receive such payments and who will likely be required to pay more taxes.

Many taxpayers who run small businesses, or occasionally sell goods on the side, often mix their business and personal transactions. They could face messy fights with the IRS if their tax forms erroneously show them making more income than they actually earned. In some cases, people who sell used items could face high tax bills for those sales if they cannot locate old receipts that show how the value of those items depreciated from the time that they were purchased.

Kidizen, a website for buying and reselling children’s clothing and toys, is seeing some of its sellers drop off out of concern that they will face inflated — and incorrect — tax bills that they do not have the means to contest.

“We fear that this burden is causing so much confusion that it is going to deter casual sellers and parents from selling,” said Mary Fallon, co-founder of Kidizen, explaining that many people who sell used goods on the website will need to find old receipts to demonstrate to the IRS that they did not profit from the sales. “They’re selling kids clothes that were purchased years ago; they don’t have these receipts anymore.”

Most policymakers agree that taxpayers should pay what they owe according to the law. However, backlash over the tax changes have given Republicans another avenue to criticize the Biden administration’s plans to empower the IRS through an $80 billion overhaul.