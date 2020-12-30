As the “year like no other” draws to a close, the Business Journal examined how the coronavirus pandemic has been impacting “essential” and “nonessential” businesses differently, looking specifically at these areas of the economy:

Wine business

Restaurants

Hotels

Health care

Banking and finance

Job market

And we also explored how the massive Walbridge, Hennessey and Glass wildfires not only worsened the woes of businesses already reeling from pandemic shutdowns and virus-wary customers but also added to the backlog of burned North Bay properties still needing to be rebuilt since the 2017 blazes.

Sonoma County Public Health nurse Ellen Armour gives Maria Corona a COVID-19 test outside the Roseland Community Library in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Photo taken (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

From front-line health care professionals to under-the-radar roles such as janitors, these occupations are deemed critical to keeping the California economy moving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon King-Canty, a bartender at McNear’s in downtown Petaluma, seen on Dec. 11, will be out of work until January. The recent surge in coronavirus cases has caused much of the state’s counties including Sonoma County to issue a lockdown forcing the closure of many Petaluma businesses like restaurant dining and hair salons.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Nearly one-third of California small firms have been shuttered temporarily or for good by California’s coronavirus response. Here’s how business advisers are helping the remainder survive.

Newton Vineyard as seen on Sept. 28 after the Glass Fire swept through the property. The storage facility was not affected, saving all bottled vintages. (courtesy Newton Vineyard)

This year’s Hennessey, Walbridge and Glass fires largely in Sonoma and Napa counties damage 3,000 structures, including about a dozen and half wineries. And this comes as hundreds of rural properties burned in 2017 are just getting rebuilt.

Wine club member Debra Kazarian picks up her wine curbside at the Robert Young Estate Winery tasting room, while greeted by Robert Young II, near Geyserville on Monday, May 11. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Wildfires cut significantly into the California North Coast wine grape crop, but the pandemic has forced local vintners to quickly adapt to frequently changing rules for tasting rooms and restaurants.

The lobby of the Hotel Petaluma is empty with the exception of front desk staff in Petaluma on March 18, just after stay-home orders took effect in the coronavirus pandemic. (BETH SCHLANKER/The Press Democrat)

California Wine Country hotels have seen only a brief respite from restrictions on which patrons can stay, leaving many rooms unoccupied and staff curtailed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marjorie Pier prepares the outdoor tables for diners at Street_Social restaurant in Petaluma on Sept. 25. Restaurants had to move back to take-out only in December. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Changing California and North Bay rules on serving diners inside, outside or for take-out have cut deeply into revenues and workforce, forcing establishments to reinvent themselves.

Physician assistant Mollie Moore talks to a patient about their symptoms during a telemedicine video visit at the Sutter Health Walk-In Care clinic in Novato on March 16. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Amid the waves of COVID-19 cases, North Bay physicians test new treatments, while local providers rapidly roll out telehealth to serve the shelter-at-home reality until vaccines widely roll out.

Josh and Regina Silver, owners of Jackson's Bar & Oven at 135 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa's Old Railroad Square, received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program within seven days to rehire employees furloughed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. (Gary Quackenbush / for North Bay Business Journal photo) April 20

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the North Bay economy, and lenders, accountants and advisers have stepped up to help small businesses access federal, state and local relief funds.

Batcave Comics & Toys co-owner Mike Holbrook prepares online orders for shipping pickup at his Railroad Square store in Santa Rosa on March 25. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Hospitality and restaurant jobs have suffered amid the coronavirus, while administrative and manufacturing opportunities for employment are growing.