How Sonoma County social media influencer ‘JetSetting Fashionista’ elevates brands

Emily Martin didn’t grow up wanting to be an influencer. That’s because it wasn’t even a profession when she was a little girl.

Martin is known as The JetSetting Fashionista on her blog, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter. Collectively, she reports a following of more than 300,000.

The 40-something-year-old Healdsburg resident has spent the last 13 years creating a following across multiple platforms where she promotes many iconic North Bay brands.

A recent Instagram post has her chatting with Jean-Charles Boisset at Raymond Vineyards.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z3jcZhq9GrM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Days later she was on a staycation at The Madrona boutique hotel in Healdsburg. On Facebook in June she was sampling the goods at The Caviar Co. in Tiburon. A recent blog post talks about the best spas in Napa Valley for the luxury traveler.

“She has created blog content for the hotels as well as partnered on social content creation. I like the style and imagery she uses. She is a great brand ambassador,” said Michelle Heston, spokeswoman for Fairmont, which includes Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma.

Martin doesn’t limit her posts to the North Bay; she boasts of promoting luxury travel throughout the world.

“I identify as a blogger more. I feel influencer does not garner as much respect if they are only sharing content on Instagram,” Martin said.

Blogging is good for brands because it is searchable content on Google and the like. You don’t get that with Instagram.

After her blog, her second-largest platform is Pinterest. It essentially is a photographic search engine, which is why she is deliberate with her captions.

For now, TikTok isn’t part of her repertoire. “I have an account and think I have two followers. I tried. I don’t think I am funny enough or young enough.”

Martin also brings a bit of expertise to her content.

“I’ve taken a lot of wine studies. I worked really hard to learn as much about wine for credibility,” she said. “I’m a certified California wine appellation specialist.”

Even with all her followers, 75% of her income comes from her business, Emily Martin Communications & Events.

In a world that doesn’t seem to have an “off” button, Martin knows people are always looking for new content.

“I try to take one day off social media. Usually it is Sundays,” Martin said. “When I first started, I would do Instagram posts during a hosted dinner. That was not enjoyable.”

Posts are still timely, but it might not be until the morning when she can approach it with a fresh perspective.

“I have a policy that if I don't have anything nice to say, I don’t say anything,” Martin said. “I'm not an investigative critic. There are other people who do that.”