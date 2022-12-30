How the marijuana ‘green rush’ fell apart

It wasn't always Josh Keats's job to drive the tractor.

The co-founder of Henry's Original once had a small crew to farm his 7-plus acres of cannabis from his base in Northern California's Emerald Triangle. But on this fall day, it's Keats operating the heavy machinery, trundling down rows of rich green stalks, because he had to let go two-thirds of his staff to stay afloat.

Yet, he's grateful. Other weed growers, processors and retailers have had to make more painful cuts — or have folded altogether. "We are witnessing massive insolvency," Keats said, "especially on the West Coast."

The legal cannabis trade, still in its infancy, is flailing in many parts of the country as the pandemic boom that sent sales soaring has tapered off. Supply is now flooding the market in several states, economists say, depressing prices and decimating already-thin margins. And competition is sure to escalate as decriminalization spreads, large growers adopt more cost-effective technologies and the illegal market not only endures, but thrives.

The turmoil is mostly lost on consumers because weed is the rare commodity untouched by the pervasively high inflation blanketing most other goods and services. In fact, retail prices have fallen 10% this year in California, the nation's largest market. It also compounds the challenges unique to this industry: Because marijuana remains illegal federally, businesses must navigate a labyrinth of overlapping regulations — creating confusion and occasionally chaos.

Essentially unable to raise prices, many cultivators and vendors are slashing them in hopes of generating any cash at all. By many accounts, the industry is struggling against unprecedented uncertainty and poised for what Keats is calling the "Great Reset."

"It's the worst it's ever been," said Tamara Kislak, owner of That Good Good Farm, a small cannabis cultivator in Mendocino County, who has worked in the industry for two decades.

"We went into this year fully knowing that we weren't going to make money."

Washington and Colorado kindled the recreational trade in 2012 when they legalized marijuana use for adults 21 and older. Entrepreneurs quickly moved in — growers began converting farms, retailers began searching for investors — hoping to get in on the "green rush" certain to follow as legitamcy spread.

By 2019, pot had found legal homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, generating a collective $1.7 billion in tax revenue, according to the Marijuana Policy Project, a cannabis policy advocacy group.

It was in this environment that Kislak saw her annual harvest of bulk flowers swell to upward of 500 pounds, and many businesses were able to find their footing. More states came online, and tax revenue surged to $3.7 billion in 2021, according to the advocacy group, then shot up to $11.2 billion in the first three months of 2022. By year's end, legal use had grown to 21 states, two U.S. territories and D.C.

But as more businesses sprouted, society was returning to its pre-pandemic ways and facing a possible recession. Many Americans pulled back on nonessentials such as weed, and sales tumbled for some retailers. Marijuana saturated the market, forcing sellers to drop prices to unload inventory.

Kislak also scaled down, opting to focus on her craft business and produce strains like Biscotti Pancakes and Acai Cherry Sherbert. She plans to sell a little more than 100 pounds, convinced it's the best thing she can do to maintain her business. She recently filled two 600-gallon pots with cannabis, figuring it would be better served as compost.

2022 marked the first year that any state recorded a decline in tax revenue from cannabis sales, and it occurred in five with relatively mature markets, according to a September report from The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. In Colorado, sales were down every month compared with 2021, while retail prices tumbled 22% year-over-year. In California, tax revenue dropped year-over-year. And wholesale prices have fallen steadily in Oregon all year.

"When the industry was so new, there was sort of a sure bet," said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the business research division at the University of Colorado at Boulder's Leeds School of Business. "Anybody could walk in and make money in this business and we saw people become millionaires overnight. But now it's competitive and you have to have a lot of business acumen."

Lewandowski sees it as a natural settling in the market, one that is bound to be painful for some businesses.

It's a perfect storm, said Robin Goldstein, director of the Cannabis Economics Group at the University of California at Davis. "It's a cumulation of too much production and falling prices," he said.