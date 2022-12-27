How the pandemic altered the restaurant industry forever

Pandemic restaurant-going was like a series of twists on the old Yogi Berra quip about how nobody goes there anymore because it's too crowded. First, restaurants stood cavernously empty by mandate as we pined for them. Then we got scared to be cheek to jowl with fellow customers.

As patrons surged back, a dearth of workers kept things off-balance. And as the worker shortage eased, inflation thwarted many diners from pre-pandemic levels of patronage.

It's still not normal.

Looking around your favorite restaurant, assuming it's still open, it feels different, right? The ebb and flow of service, how and when and what people order — the pandemic has meant seismic shifts for an industry defined by its resilience and adaptability, developments that will probably alter the dining landscape permanently.

It's changed because we, The Diners, have changed. Here's how.

1. Where people eat

Restaurants are still seeing 16% fewer people dining on-premises compared to before the pandemic. Off-premises dining, however, has picked up precisely that much, according to the National Restaurant Association. But how that breaks down is telling: Delivery is up more than 5%, while carryout is down 3%. The big winner? Drive-through, up 13%.

At this moment, 39% of all restaurant traffic is bumper to bumper in a drive-through lane, said Hudson Riehle, an economist for the National Restaurant Association.

"Operationally, many restaurants function differently than they did three years ago, with a greater reliance on technology integration and on the off-premises market," he said.

What does this mean?

The restaurant industry has been bifurcated between two types of places: ones that cater to the "hangry," must-eat-now crowd and those who want to be nurtured and entertained.

"There's a dichotomy in what consumers want. They want value and convenience but also crave an experience," said David Henkes, a senior analyst at market research firm Technomic. "Quick-serve restaurants are betting a lot of money that those changes are permanent."

He points to Taco Bell's Defy, a concept that debuted in a Minneapolis suburb in June, with four drive-through lanes, a kitchen on the second floor and orders — with lanes devoted solely to delivery drivers or orders placed via Taco Bell's mobile app — delivered downward via space-age-looking tubes to customers' cars in about two minutes from order time. There's no dining room.

McDonald's is doing the same this month, debuting a prototype restaurant design in Fort Worth for to-go and delivery orders. Last year, the fast-food chain added its own delivery service, and while delivery is in many cases nearly twice the price of buying it at the drive-through, customers remain enthusiastic.

It's a quest for speed and efficiency, something virtual-only restaurants and kitchens promised at the beginning of the pandemic and have been a mixed bag at delivering. Many so-called "ghost" kitchens learned the hard way that the visibility and street cred associated with brick-and-mortar operations is invaluable.

"The dine-in business is going to be radically smaller than it was, with much more focus on takeout orders, a huge shift in the basis of competition to be all about technology and convenience," Henkes said.

2. How people order

Accelerated by the pandemic, restaurants' digital strategy has become key. The restaurant industry saw an 18% increase in eateries offering direct online ordering this year, according to BentoBox, a restaurant website company. This comes even as third-party delivery companies hold their own: Grubhub sales remained flat for the first half of this year, while DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales for the third quarter.

This digital dining pivot has also prioritized delivery app menus and mobile app-based loyalty programs. McDonald's, which launched its loyalty program about a year ago, had 25 million members as of Sept. 30 who had been active on its app in the previous 90 days.

"I was talking to a client while he was trying to order food on his phone and he was getting frustrated. I said, 'Why don't you call?' and he said, 'I shouldn't have to talk to a person.' Customers have come to expect digital ordering," said Tony Smith, co-founder of Restaurant365, a restaurant management system.

But a basic on-demand food delivery app costs between $30,000 and $50,000 to develop, according to software development company TekRevol. For big corporate restaurants, that cost can be amortized across units, or even passed along to franchisees.

For many independent restaurants, this may be prohibitively expensive, shutting them out of this increasingly essential tool.