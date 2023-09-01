How to build a remote-work strategy that makes sense for your business

It has been three and a half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting workplaces in the U.S. In early March 2020, workers that were deemed “nonessential” were instantly working from home. But there were and still are many employees that are working in the office or in another job that requires them to work outside the home.

According to a study from Zippia.com, about 27% of Americans are working remotely as of 2023. Here are other findings:

There are expected to be 36.2 million American employees working remotely by 2025.

40% of workers believe that they’ve been more productive while working at home during the pandemic, as opposed to the office.

16% of U.S. companies are fully remote.

Remote jobs now make up 15% of work opportunities in the U.S.

9 to 5: The Remote in Person Quandry. Graph shows the percentage of Americans working remotely between 2018 and the first half of 2023.

This means that the majority of workers are working outside of the home. That could bring a host of challenges for leaders and human resources professionals in organizations where employees must be in the office or in a role away from their homes. According to an article by Forbes, “Sixty-five percent of workers desire to work remotely all the time, highlighting the popularity of this work model. At the same time, 32% prefer a hybrid schedule, which combines the best of both worlds — flexibility from remote work and collaboration opportunities from in-office work.”

This means that while your employees are working in the office or outside of the home, they’d prefer to work at home or at remote location of their choosing. This will have a huge impact on turnover and cause you to pull your hair out figuring out how to retain employees. How do you manage this and keep people engaged?

First, work with your HR team to build a strategy around work. What roles are/can be remote and why and what roles cannot be remote. Will you be a hybrid workplace? What basis will you use for making these decisions? It cannot be “up to the manager” because that will create inequities across the organization as you will have some managers that have a higher level of trust with their employees than others.

The next step is to communicate this strategy and why it’s the right one for your business. Having the executive team in lock step on this communication is important to send a consistent message across the organization. Also, it doesn’t hurt to over communicate, especially when it comes to the guiding principles of how your organization works and why.

Finally, understanding the employees’ needs. Generally speaking, people want to work remotely because of the flexibility it gives them, the ability to manage home life with young children, pets or aging parents, and because it saves them time and costs. They also get to work in a way that suits them. As I’m writing this, my son is eating breakfast next to me. What a cool experience I wouldn’t have in the office.

With that being said, is there a way to create programs to feed these needs? Could you create flexibility in other ways? Maybe four 10-hour work days, to give employees time off. Could you job share so that you have two part time employees instead of one full time to give flexibility? Could you offer more flexibility in your paid time off or leave policies? Could you offer commuting benefits, day care stipends or other programs that could help employees feel like “you get it.”

Unfortunately, there’s not a one-size fits all solution. It will be very specific to your organization and the needs of your customers. Being thoughtful, strategic and consistent will help employees feel as if the decisions make sense and are fair. You may not retain everyone, but when recruiting, you can show the guiding principles, you can show that you’re being fair and you can set the expectation from the start.