How to recognize employees in a hybrid workplace

Focusing on employee accomplishments is just as critical, if not more so, in the hybrid workplace

If your workplace went remote or hybrid during the pandemic, you’ve likely gone through a major adjustment period when it comes to culture. One area where I see a gap: employee recognition. It’s harder to hang an employee-of-the-month placard in the break room when half the team is scattered, and you’ll need to adjust how you reward and recognize employees for this new hybrid format.

Luckily, a lot can be done digitally, which means people in and out of the office can all have equal access. And when it comes to recognizing employees, I say: Take a maximalist approach. There’s no need to pick one of these five options — commit to all of them! Your team will thank you.

Party — separately

In the days when offices first went remote, I saw a significant push toward Zoom parties: holiday parties, birthdays, and more. But while you can do a lot remotely, parties don’t translate to a hybrid setting. Sure, you could have your in-person employees mill about the conference room with cupcakes while you project a Zoom call onto the screen, but it’s awfully difficult to have any kind of genuine interaction across those two formats. Usually, the in-office team mingles while the remote crew sips coffee and checks their email.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate team wins! It might seem less festive, but asynchronous celebrations can actually be liberating. Instead of catering a team lunch where only some can attend, consider getting everyone a gift card for a local activity they can do together or separately. If you want to preserve the team spirit, ask people to send in photos from their mini golf excursion or pottery-making class and share them in the team Slack.

Circulate team wins and shine a big spotlight — via email

Engage your managers in a wins-tracking project: Invite them to contact HR whenever their reports clear a goal, close a deal, or simply bring it extra hard that month. Fostering an environment where managers get in the habit of singing their reports’ praises is a critical way to motivate and raise morale, and you can go a step further by amplifying those victories. Consider creating a monthly email newsletter with company updates focusing on employee accomplishments. You can even add employee interviews and photos — give them their moment in the spotlight!

Sing praises in team meetings — without expecting a performance

In a hybrid workplace, you’re likely hosting staff meetings via Zoom or similar software. This is a fantastic place to recognize staff members — especially employees who work remotely and won’t get high fives in the office. Remember, though, that video calls feel vastly different from in-person meetings. In an office, leadership might recognize a team member with a round of applause from the staff. It all feels a bit more stilted over video, and given that most people are on mute, applause won’t particularly carry. When leadership recognizes a team member, they should move on quickly instead of allowing for an awkward lag. And whatever you do, don’t invite the recognized person to speak without warning. No one wants to be put on the spot, especially over video!

Share the praise employees have received from customers

In a hybrid format, your team will be distributed across town — or even the country. Word-of-mouth travels differently, from deskmate to deskmate, and then over chat programs or emails. Customer feedback might not travel to everyone, so it’s a fantastic way to recognize team members without a need to be co-located. When customer praise comes in directed at a specific employee or team, circulate it! Consider setting up a Slack channel just for customer shout-outs so everyone on staff can see the adoration.

Don’t underestimate the power of a one-on-one conversation

When we’re not all in the office, it can feel easy to lose the off-the-cuff moments of recognition we might have sitting next to each other. But perhaps the most important way to recognize employees is an immediate mention. If your report is sitting right next to you, tell them in person. If your report is in a different location, set up a quick call to sing their praises. Even a quick email or Slack gets the job done. The critical piece here is not to forget to recognize your team members just because they aren’t in the same room as you.