How you can help avoid hires that will quickly quit your company

As life trickles back to normal, employers have an opportunity to increase their chances of landing new employees by posting clearer job descriptions that emphasize flexibility, and helping new workers feel welcome.

The advice from recruiting experts comes at a time when businesses are facing higher turnover rates in light of the pandemic.

“In most cases, we find that people leave jobs because of their boss or inability to do their best work,” said Brenda Gilchrist, co-founder and partner at The HR Matrix, a Santa Rosa-based human resources consulting firm.

When an employee leaves a company, she noted, it is important employers avoid the impulse to quickly find a new person.

“We caution employers not to just plug a hole,” Gilchrist said. “We routinely come across miscast hires, which will result in turnover one way or another.”

Employers can help themselves by drawing up job postings that accurately represent the needs of the business, she said, adding that how the job is described is key.

“We often see jobs that are padded with mismatched essential job functions, or mismatched job titles that are inconsistent with the actual duties,” Gilchrist said.

Once employees are hired, businesses can increase their chances of retaining them by improving the onboarding experience, according to a recent article from the Society of Human Resource Management.

Jennifer Shappley, vice president of global talent acquisition at LinkedIn, told SHRM that businesses “should consider refreshing onboarding materials … The world has changed and recruiters must know the organization's latest changes in order to prepare the right message.”

An effective onboarding process also should incorporate a digital component.

“As you hire remote employees, consider how you will make them feel welcome, supported and part of a team they might never meet in person,” said Sarah Cush, regional director for global talent solutions firm Robert Half. “Invest in the right technology to support effective communication and collaboration. What business process will be impacted? Anticipate problems, adjust workflows and ensure everyone has access to the resources they need.”

Further on the remote front, SHRM reported that a LinkedIn survey found an 83% increase in job postings mentioning flexibility in 2021 compared to 2019.

“When possible, we agree that it’s important to mention flexibility and/or remote work options, if the company can accommodate it,” Gilchrist said. “We encourage our clients to look at creative staffing models like job sharing, reduced work schedules, creative job designs that minimize the amount of time required for one person, and automation, if available.”

Moreover, employers are bolstering their benefits packages, especially in light of the pandemic.

“Medical Leaves (and) sick time became a big concern and focus point due to COVID-19,” Cush said. “Benefits are a major concern for workers, so human resources or staffing professionals have to make sure their benefits are up to par and competitive to attract people.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.