How you can help your employees navigate layoffs with dignity and compassion

Sonoma Media Investments, parent company to the Business Journal, eliminated 20 positions, or 10% of the workforce, in April. Eight of the 20 jobs were eliminated through attrition.

Tree and debris removal company Wilhelm at the first of the year laid off 274 workers in Petaluma.

Alza Corporation, a pharmaceutical and medical systems company, let go 28 workers at its Vacaville site last summer.

NorthBay Health last summer laid off 99 workers in Vacaville and 90 in Fairfield.

San Rafael-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical last fall announced it was laying off 62 people at its headquarters and another 32 in Novato. Worldwide it cut 120 employees, or 4% of its staff.

Bed, Bath and Beyond, which had locations in Santa Rosa, Larkspur, Vallejo and Vacaville, will close all of its locations by the end of June. The number of North Bay workers affected is not known.

Drone maker AeroVironment laid off 62 of its 120 employees in Petaluma the first week of May.

RH, the luxury furniture company based in Corte Madera, in March announced it was laying off 440 workers, with 58 of them being at its headquarters. These take place May 24.

Being laid off is seldom good news for anyone, but how that news is delivered can make a world of difference for everyone involved.

“Coming from a place of empathy and compassion goes a long way,” explained Karen Alary, managing partner of The Personnel Perspective in Santa Rosa. “It matters how you handle the people side, not just the people losing their jobs, but those remaining as well. It’s a loss for everyone — emotionally, socially, and for those being laid off, financially. They are all interconnected.”

The Personnel Perspective is a management consulting firm specializing in human resources, leadership development and training, and recruiting; with clients throughout the Bay Area, but mostly in Sonoma and Napa counties.

“My experience with employers going through layoffs is that they agonize over it,” said Alary. “It is never easy. Compassion is very important.”

Room for improvement

“Compassionate layoff” is the in phrase for this approach to telling people they are about to join the ranks of the unemployed. But not every human resources person has gotten that memo.

A survey done by JobSage, a platform for employees, found that 65% of those laid off said their employer could have handled the situation better. That number increased to 80% for on-site employees.

Those with the worst layoff experience worked in advertising and media, hospitality, and engineering.

Some other stats from the survey:

35% did not feel cared for at all

32% said timing of the termination was bad, such as before a holiday

21% were not allowed to ask questions

24% were given to space to process the news

73% received zero severance pay

Letting people go in a group setting, especially virtually, is the epitome of an uncompassionate layoff.

Even so, in an era when remote work is common for many workers, a virtual parting of the ways is inevitable. Even those, though, can be face-to-face and don’t have to be in a mass Zoom meeting to maintain a compassionate approach to a difficult conversation.

Getting it right

Last summer NorthBay Health laid off 189 employees at its Fairfield and Vacaville locations.

“In more than half the cases last July, employees were offered similar jobs in other locations in the system, and most of them accepted those jobs,” Vice President and Human Resources Chief Jim Andersen said. “In the cases where there was not a similar job or the employee was unwilling to step into a different role, job counseling, resume writing and mental wellness counseling were available.”

The Solano County health conglomerate’s financial situation has improved to the point it is now reaching out to some of those workers to bring them back onto the payroll.

“Truly, layoffs were the last choice on our lengthy list of budget recovery initiatives. We do not approach them lightly, knowing how difficult they are for everyone involved, especially the affected employee and their families, as well as those who remain in an often more challenging reality,” Andersen said.

“Compassionate care is part of our mission statement, and we make every effort to be as compassionate as possible. Representatives from our human resources team met with employees in person, when possible, to discuss the layoffs and options available. In many cases, employees who received a termination notice were given two months to complete work while they searched for another job, either within NorthBay or elsewhere,” said Andersen.

Companies that are more likely to use compassion when letting workers go are the ones paying attention to the overall culture. This is because the business already believes employees are vital assets and not merely cogs to keep the wheels moving.

“Culture starts during the recruiting process and good companies maintain it all the way, even through separation, and even in the support they may offer the employee after the fact through resume building and skill building,” Sarah Grimstead, regional vice president with Insperity, a national human resources provider.

Tips for laying off workers ■ Create a policy before you need it. ■ Understand the state and federal laws pertaining to staff reductions. ■ Provide a letter of termination that states last day of work, severance, paid time off compensation, and eligibility to be rehired. ■ Explain how an employee can seek future references. ■ Let all workers know about impending layoffs as soon as possible. ■ Make sure you know what the duties of each employee are before letting them go. ■ Have a plan to redistribute workloads. ■ Make the announcement in person, preferably one-on-one. ■ Provide job search services, such as professional development coaching, networking, and resume help. ■ Offer to help people activate resources such as COBRA health insurance. Source: Monster.com

Grimstead is also quick to acknowledge that the laid-off person is going to retell their experience to others — whether it was good or bad. Those opinions ultimately can become an endorsement or condemnation for their former employer.

Some of those viewpoints will be posted on social media and Glassdoor, a website where people write anonymous reviews about the firm they are at or have left.

“The impact of doing it wrong can have a downstream effect on a business in terms of the remaining balance of employees and the reputation in the marketplace,” Grimstead said.

Alary at The Personnel Perspective echoed those sentiments.

“People will never have all the details that went into the decision-making. It’s human nature to make up a story,” Alary said.

If the termination is not handled with compassion and empathy, that story the ex-employee shares could go sideways for the company in terms of how those left behind respond and what it will be like when it comes to start hiring again.

“Coming from a place of empathy and compassion goes a long way. It’s also about preparing any supervisor or manager in the process. Often they have never gone through it,” Alary said. “They may become emotional. You don’t want them to say the wrong thing. You want them to be empathetic.”

Alary added that not making a rash decision, but instead being thoughtful in one’s approach to the impending layoffs is going to make it better for everyone. Forethought and planning are critical.

It’s knowing who is being let go and why, when people will be told — the day their computer access is denied or months in advance, if severance pay or other post-employment benefits will be part of the equation, as well planning for how those still employed will be told the news their co-workers are leaving and that they are about to take on more responsibilities.

“Your relationship with employees is truly a relationship. Just like in a marriage you need to work at it. Your culture needs to be something you work on all the time so it stays strong,” Grimstead said. “When you have to make difficult decisions, like laying off any number of employees in the organization, it is a phenomenal opportunity to demonstrate and reflect the culture of the company.”