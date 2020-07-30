HR experts stress importance of workers’ taking time off during coronavirus pandemic

Taking vacation in 2020?

For many, the thought of taking time off amidst a pandemic has lost its luster — even with pay. But employers would be well-served to push staffers out the door, just temporarily, of course.

“We’ve heard many comments that vacation travel plans have been disrupted and some employees don’t want to take vacation time until they are free to reschedule travel,” said Lindsey Brown, HR consultant at Santa Rosa-based The HR Matrix, which has clients nationwide.

Not a good idea, she noted.

“Especially during this trying, unusual and ever-changing time, employers should be encouraging employee self-care which, for many, includes planned time away from work,” Brown said.

Lindsey Brown: “(S)ome employees don’t want to take vacation time until they are free to reschedule travel.”

That’s the approach Amy’s Kitchen is taking.

“(Our) employees are dealing with significant disruption and uncertainty at home,” said Mike Resch, executive vice president of administration and general counsel at Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen. “We are sensitive to the fatigue that they may be experiencing as a result, and we continue to emphasize the importance of taking time to relax and re-energize, so they can stay vigilant both at Amy’s and outside of work.”

Feedback from Amy’s employees about taking time off this year has varied, said Resch, who also oversees the company’s HR department.

Some are taking vacation but staying local; others are vacationing as usual; and some employees have expressed wanting to hold off altogether. Resch said he hasn’t seen a noticeable change among employees taking fewer days off this year compared to last year.

No matter employees’ preference for taking time off this year, employers by law are required to either let their employees rollover unused vacation to the next year, or be paid out, Brown said.

“It is considered earned wages and must be treated accordingly,” she said. “Almost universally, our clients roll vacation time over to the following year, with a cap on maximum accrual.”

With numerous businesses furloughing employees this year, it’s important for employers to be mindful about how furloughs are administered so they don’t affect vacation pay.

“Employers need to be aware that involuntary furloughs extending beyond one pay period may be interpreted as terminations in some cases,” Brown said, “and will require payout of accrued vacation/PTO under California's Division of Labor Standards Enforcement guidelines.”

Something else employers should keep an eye on during COVID-19 is more employees opting for staycations, according to the Society of Human Resources Professionals. The organization advises HR leaders to review their company's workforce policies and find ways to encourage overworked and potentially burned-out employees to take a break.

In a June 7 post to its website, SHRM stated: Now that work is home and home is work, employees may not properly disengage, making it impossible for them to unplug and refresh. Learning how to manage staycations across the organization requires coordinated consideration by HR and the company's internal communication team, so that employees hear a consistent message.

People working in public-facing companies deemed essential businesses, such as retail, work in an environment that can cause unrelenting stress — for themselves and their customers, noted Lynn Ichinaga, vice president of people and culture at Petaluma-based Friedman’s Home Improvement, which has three stores in Sonoma County, and one in Ukiah, in Mendocino County.

“Through this whole process, we have made sure that our team members are safe, supported and have the space to take care of themselves,” Ichinaga said, noting the importance of time off.

“People still recognize the value of taking time away from work despite less vacation options in the true sense,” Ichinaga said, adding there’s been little change in vacation time taken so far this year compared to 2019. “We have also accommodated team members that needed to reduce hours or take personal leaves of absences for a variety of reasons, including child care and other family needs.”

Ichinaga and Resch said they aren’t concerned about too many employees wanting to take vacation at the same time once pandemic restrictions are fully lifted. Brown said they shouldn’t be worried.

“As always, vacation scheduling is subject to operational requirements,” she said. “It is not uncommon for more than one person to want the same time off. It is up to the business to ensure policies and protocols are in place to manage such conflicts.”

Staff Writer Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.