Human rights lawyer becomes CEO for Sonoma County nonprofit

Glaydon de Freitas, an attorney active in the area of human rights, has joined a four-year-old nonprofit in Sonoma County focused on racial, cultural and economic issues, primarily in the Latinx community as its new CEO.

Corazón Healdsburg announced that de Freitas would step into the role of CEO after interim CEO Ariel Kelley stepped down earlier this month. Kelley is a co-founder of the organization and former board chair of the group.

It stated that De Freitas has worked as a lawyer in both his home country of Brazil and the United States, and most recently was head of strategic planning for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) in Houston, Texas.

At RAICES, de Freitas oversaw the strategic planning process as the organization grew from an annual budget of $10 million and a staff of 85 to an annual budget of $75 million and a staff of 375.

De Freitas, who became a lawyer at age 21, left to study human rights law at the University of Houston and later was a United Nations fellow at the Oxford Consortium for Human Rights before working with the YMCA as an immigration attorney and advisor for detainees on the U.S.-Mexico border, the nonprofit stated.

“We never expected to grow as quickly as we have,” said Corazón co-founder Dawnelise Regnery Rosen stated. “But we’re proud of the way our staff, our volunteers and our donors have stepped up with each new crisis to meet the needs of our community. We are thrilled to have Glaydon take the lead as we chart a plan for lasting impact here in northern Sonoma County.”