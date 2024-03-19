Hybrid work’s impact on the Sonoma County airport-area commercial real estate

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

The north Santa Rosa corridor office real estate market improved over 2023 with a decrease in vacancy to 6.4% in the fourth quarter from 7.2% a year earlier.

The hybrid workforce is still playing a role in company decisions on current and future space needs. Some firms such as American Ag Credit, located in the Airport Business Center, have embraced the work-from-home model, which has allowed them to significantly reduce their footprint in Sonoma County. This new hybrid concept is affecting all sizes of businesses, but from a vacancy standpoint it is the larger firms that are creating the spike in the overall market vacancy for the county.

The preponderance of leasing was either renewals or space sizes under 5,000 square feet. Short-term leases of three years or less for smaller tenants continue to be the trend.

Rents for office space in the submarket range from $1.80–$2.25 per square foot on a full-service basis.

The most significant office leases in the Sonoma County airport area for 2023 and the first quarter of this year were to county government, which signed deals for 40,000-square-foot 463 Aviation Blvd., in Basin Street Properties’ Oak Valley Business Park and 72,000 square feet at 400 Aviation in the previously mentioned American AgCredit office building.

Other recent local leases were Seneca Family of Agencies, 4,415 square feet at 160 Wikiup Drive; Mead & Hunt’s renewal on 4,685 square feet at 1360 19th Hole Drive; and Pocket Radar, 2,915 square feet at 3750 Westwind Blvd.

Meanwhile, some office space is returning to the market. Medtronic announced it was vacating two buildings totaling 126,585 square feet at 3880 and 3850 Brickway Blvd. That will have a significant effect on local vacancy, but typical lease demand in the market is less than the size of each building.

Industrial real estate in the submarket has seen a significant decrease in activity. Vacancy rose to 3.3% in the fourth quarter from all-time low of 1.4% at this time last year.

Even more impactful is the decrease in leasing activity. Most of the available properties are 15,000 square feet or larger. A 70,000-square-foot building just reached completion of shell construction at Billa Landing, a five-building complex with over 380,000 square feet total. One more Billa building is planned, with 144,000 square feet.

It continues to be very challenging to develop new industrial projects due to the cost of new construction and extremely long time periods to process plans through Permit Sonoma.

An ongoing challenge facing new development is the current uncertainty of available electrical power. As PG&E assesses what is available for new developments, it continues to be unclear as to what service is immediately available or delayed while waiting for a PG&E upgrade to the infrastructure in the entire area. PG&E continues to extend the date when the needed infrastructure upgrades will be complete. This is affecting both existing tenant upgrades, which need power, and new construction.

Rental rates are softening for older established properties but holding firm for new construction. Industrial rents range from $1.15 a square foot on a gross basis to $1.25 per square foot triple-net. Industrial build-to-suit leases are becoming less of an opportunity because of a lack of available suitable sites.

Industrial activity was modest with the lack of inventory and now a lack of demand for larger spaces. Recent leases include Motion Industries Inc., 8,773 square feet at 3130 Regional Parkway; M Draxton, 10,120 square foot renewal at 1431 Grove St. in Healdsburg; Santa Rosa Fire Protection, 5,505 square feet at 777 Aviation Blvd. by the airport; and Davey Tree Service, 3,000 square feet at 3615 Copperhill Lane.

Another big industrial project in the submarket is Brennan Investment Group’s plan to build 477,093 square feet of class A industrial space on about 45 acres of the former Standard Structures property off Shiloh Road in Windsor. Brennan bought the land in 2022, and it is in the permitting stage.

Sonoma County Airport District continues to process the Sonoma County Airport Area Specific Plan update. It has been delayed but is expected to resume this year or next. The update is well underway, and property owners are advised to be part of the process, otherwise it is possible their properties could have important zoning changes which could have negative effects on their current property use as well as long term property values.

Sonoma County airport continues to increase ridership and destinations. Currently Alaska Airlines has flights to Burbank, Los Angeles, Orange County, Portland, San Diego and Seattle. American Airlines has destinations to Dallas and Phoenix, and Avelo Airlines has destinations to Burbank, Las Vegas and Palm Springs.