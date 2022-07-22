In bad times and good, California wine business remains a solid play

This is part of a series of reports on the impacts of rising prices on the local economy. Each is a summary of presentations by industry leaders during the July meeting of business advocacy group Sonoma County Alliance.

“Our goal is to provide superior quality, reasonably priced wine. We’re in the manufacturing business, processing fruit into wine,” said Mike Martini, owner of Taft Street Winery in west Sonoma County.

“We must cope with several government regulations related to raising an agriculture crop and taking steps to counter the threat of wildfires. There are other challenges when you produce a product that contains alcohol – some 50 sets of rules.”

He said the influx of people fleeing urban areas and coming to Sonoma County includes some criticism that vineyard agriculture is ruining the environment and that our operations create noise and traffic concerns. “Truth is, we are part of a significant economic engine in the region.”

“One of the most important issues we face long term is the impact of inflation in the long run and how long the availability of low interest rates will last. Wine is recession proof. People drink to celebrate in good times, or drink to commiserate in bad times,” Martini said.