Industrial real estate in Sonoma, Marin counties adapt to shifting market

LAURA DUFFY
March 19, 2024, 4:32PM
Commercial real estate market reports: Marin–Sonoma industrial

Laura Duffy (415-686-0255, Laura.Duffy@jll.com) is a vice president of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. in San Rafael.

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Despite the economic volatility caused by the pandemic, the Marin and Sonoma county industrial real estate markets have maintained their reputation as vibrant business hubs, attracting innovators and pioneers from an array of different industries.

These markets are well-poised to accommodate the national emergence of industrial real estate demand from industries such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, bio and other technologies, all of which have operations in the region already.

Technology-based industries drove much of Sonoma County’s industrial real estate development in the 1990s, when firms like Cisco, Nokia and Tellabs had major operations in the area. Many of these industrial-related jobs, later lost during the dot-com recession of 2001, were replaced with manufacturers of electronics, medical devices, optical goods, aerospace and defense systems, and renewable energy technologies. Along with the construction and food and beverage sectors, these employers occupy most of the 21 million square feet of industrial real estate existing in Sonoma County today.

Sonoma County’s food and beverage industry has maintained relatively steady growth during the pandemic. It’s a close-knit community of innovators who recognize the advantage of clustering in the area and working jointly to expand their branding capabilities for locally based products. The area is renowned for its access to natural resources and rich agricultural heritage, and it is quickly becoming an internationally recognized food and beverage hot-spot for tourism and local culinary enthusiasts.

The region's commitment to sustainability practices and environmental protection also aligns well with this particular strong local industry. Despite rising capital and construction costs, the region’s healthy construction sector can be expected to help bolster industrial leasing and sales activity in the near future, with some of the most robust levels in the nation for planned residential development in the next five to 10 years for the region.

The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have underscored the importance for industrial operators to to mitigate future supply chain risks. Within just the last year, several major firms with industrial operations in Sonoma County have announced local facility closures, scalebacks or relocations from the market.:

  • Miyoko’s Creamery (45,000 square feet, Petaluma manufacturing and office space)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (89,000 square feet, Petaluma manufacturing and office)
  • Medtronic (125,000 square feet, Santa Rosa office and research-and-development space)
  • La Tortilla Factory (70,000 square feet, Santa Rosa manufacturing and warehousing)
  • Manzana Products (95,000 square feet, Sebastopol warehouse and manufacturing)
  • Scandinavian Design (120,000 square feet, Petaluma warehouse space)
  • CamelBak (40,000 square feet, Petaluma office)

California continues to see an outflow of businesses compelled by the savings of doing business elsewhere, allowing many to instead invest available capital into creating efficiencies in their operations, sustainability goals, employee retention needs, etc.

Along with the increasing cost of doing business and current uncertainty in the economic and political environment, these recent closure announcements can be expected to further soften demand in the market. We’ll have to see how short-lived that will be.

Many industrial tenants are still taking a cautious wait-and-see approach before investing any new capital and making long-term decisions on their real estate. It’s often the second largest cost for companies after payroll.

Space demand from such local users of industrial real estate contribute heavily to the region's economic vitality, but the aforementioned inherent strengths of the market provide confidence that these industries will strive to stay in Sonoma County, and have the ability to weather the current economic climate.

For five years prior to COVID, average industrial asking rental rates were on a steady increase in Sonoma County (3%–5% a year), albeit at a slightly slower pace than in Marin County (5%–7%). The average fourth-quarter monthly rate in Sonoma County was $1.19 a square foot on a triple-net (NNN) basis. That’s down 4% from $1.24 a year earlier.

Sonoma County’s fourth-quarter vacancy rate was 13.1%. This doesn’t reflect the anticipated closures referenced above, as several of the companies still occupy their facility or have time left on their lease commitments. The vacancy rate is expected to increase significantly, unless new tenants can backfill these upcoming vacancies.

Three of the largest Sonoma County industrial leases in 2023 were Free Flow Wines’ renewal on its 98,000-square-foot facility in the city of Sonoma, Restaurant Depot’s 10-year deal for 46,000 square feet in Panattoni’s new Rohnert Park project and Brady IFS’ lease of 70,000 square feet at the same Panattoni project.

With healthy levels of demand in a supply-constrained market prior to COVID, industrial-zoned land sales in Sonoma County were incredibly competitive among developers clamoring to build new facilities for the area’s growing industries. Many deals got inked prior to construction completion and developers were confident enough in market growth to build speculatively upon receiving entitlements.

But the sharp rise in capital and construction costs since that time has heavily impacted new land sales and planned developments in the region. Developers are slow to finalize entitlements, and many are actively sitting on the sidelines until large tenant demand returns. The influx of e-commerce-related space needs has begun to soften, so while landlords and developers can expect their continued presence, they can no longer count on their rapid expansion and growth in the area moving forward.

Sonoma County’s current power supply restraints will further limit facility expansions and development in the area for the foreseeable future. At the Billa Landing development near Sonoma County airport, a brand new 70,000-square-foot warehouse building has sat unoccupiable for well over a year, awaiting connection to PG&E power, and construction on a second fully entitled 144,000-square-foot building at the project will not see construction start until the timeline to establish new or increased power supply in the region is more clear.

Dermody Properties is currently seeking entitlements on a 129,000-square-foot distribution warehouse in Santa Rosa. McNeill Real Estate Services has recently received entitlements on 75,000- and 115,000-square-foot buildings, also in Santa Rosa, with expected delivery by the third quarter of 2025.

Brennan Investment Group and New York Life have recently entitled three concrete tilt-up industrial buildings totaling 477,668 square feet on Shiloh Road along Highway 101 in Windsor. They will boast 32-foot clear heights and are anticipated to break ground this summer on site improvements. Developers are unlikely to build speculatively and seeking build-to-suit tenants prior to initiating construction.

Marin County’s industrial real estate inventory of about 5 million square feet is largely made up of long-established local businesses servicing their neighboring communities, such as homebuilding and auto repair. Though recent years have seen an influx of consumer-driven products and services such as renewable energy (electric vehicles and battery backup systems), home furnishings, and health and wellness products.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical remains the county’s largest occupier of industrial and R&D real estate, with recent expansions in Sonoma County as well. Their established presence in Marin has contributed to a growing number of other biotech firms entering the local market. The region should continue to attract the industry as nearby biotech cluster hubs, such as Berkeley and the Peninsula region, continue to grow increasingly competitive and costly for such operations.

The pandemic quickly accelerated the already-growing trend of online shopping and next-day home deliveries. Marin County ranked as one of the highest home-delivery areas in the country in the initial months of the pandemic. Retailers looking to satisfy consumers’ insatiable demand for faster turnarounds are enticed closer to high-net worth consumer markets like Marin County. This uptick in demand for warehouse and distribution centers to support order fulfillment and delivery operations has only begun to soften in early 2023, as these particular warehouse users no longer project consistent growth for their services in 2024-2025.

Average asking rates in Marin County had incrementally increased for the five-year period prior to COVID at a rate of approximately 5%-7% per year, and have remained steady and relatively unchanged since 2022, averaging $1.60 a square foot monthly on a NNN basis as of the fourth quarter.

While leases are still being signed at similar rates, the lease-up and transaction timelines are almost twice as long. Concessions and improvement dollars are anticipated by tenants, still hesitant to commit to major new capital needs of their own.

Scarcity of developable land in Marin will only contribute further to the historical supply and demand imbalance that the market has endured for over two decades. Due to its stable demand levels and high barriers to entry for development, this industrial market has historically maintained a sub-5% vacancy rate, ending fourth quarter at just 4%.

The only major industrial development in well over a decade is Thompson Builder’s project at Hanna Ranch Road at highways 101 and 37. Thompson occupies Building A, completion is nearing on Building B and available for sale or lease, and a third totaling 18,440 SF is now under construction, preleased for 10 years to Lucasfilm Ltd.

Marin’s consistent demand from its established businesses providing services or products sold, stored or manufactured from local facilities will continue to support and keep the market stabilized. They are providing basic community needs and/or goods and services anticipated to remain in high consumer demand for the foreseeable future.

