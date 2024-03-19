Industrial real estate in Sonoma, Marin counties adapt to shifting market

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Despite the economic volatility caused by the pandemic, the Marin and Sonoma county industrial real estate markets have maintained their reputation as vibrant business hubs, attracting innovators and pioneers from an array of different industries.

These markets are well-poised to accommodate the national emergence of industrial real estate demand from industries such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, bio and other technologies, all of which have operations in the region already.

Technology-based industries drove much of Sonoma County’s industrial real estate development in the 1990s, when firms like Cisco, Nokia and Tellabs had major operations in the area. Many of these industrial-related jobs, later lost during the dot-com recession of 2001, were replaced with manufacturers of electronics, medical devices, optical goods, aerospace and defense systems, and renewable energy technologies. Along with the construction and food and beverage sectors, these employers occupy most of the 21 million square feet of industrial real estate existing in Sonoma County today.

Sonoma County’s food and beverage industry has maintained relatively steady growth during the pandemic. It’s a close-knit community of innovators who recognize the advantage of clustering in the area and working jointly to expand their branding capabilities for locally based products. The area is renowned for its access to natural resources and rich agricultural heritage, and it is quickly becoming an internationally recognized food and beverage hot-spot for tourism and local culinary enthusiasts.

The region's commitment to sustainability practices and environmental protection also aligns well with this particular strong local industry. Despite rising capital and construction costs, the region’s healthy construction sector can be expected to help bolster industrial leasing and sales activity in the near future, with some of the most robust levels in the nation for planned residential development in the next five to 10 years for the region.

The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have underscored the importance for industrial operators to to mitigate future supply chain risks. Within just the last year, several major firms with industrial operations in Sonoma County have announced local facility closures, scalebacks or relocations from the market.:

Miyoko’s Creamery (45,000 square feet, Petaluma manufacturing and office space)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (89,000 square feet, Petaluma manufacturing and office)

Medtronic (125,000 square feet, Santa Rosa office and research-and-development space)

La Tortilla Factory (70,000 square feet, Santa Rosa manufacturing and warehousing)

Manzana Products (95,000 square feet, Sebastopol warehouse and manufacturing)

Scandinavian Design (120,000 square feet, Petaluma warehouse space)

CamelBak (40,000 square feet, Petaluma office)

California continues to see an outflow of businesses compelled by the savings of doing business elsewhere, allowing many to instead invest available capital into creating efficiencies in their operations, sustainability goals, employee retention needs, etc.

Along with the increasing cost of doing business and current uncertainty in the economic and political environment, these recent closure announcements can be expected to further soften demand in the market. We’ll have to see how short-lived that will be.

Many industrial tenants are still taking a cautious wait-and-see approach before investing any new capital and making long-term decisions on their real estate. It’s often the second largest cost for companies after payroll.

Space demand from such local users of industrial real estate contribute heavily to the region's economic vitality, but the aforementioned inherent strengths of the market provide confidence that these industries will strive to stay in Sonoma County, and have the ability to weather the current economic climate.

For five years prior to COVID, average industrial asking rental rates were on a steady increase in Sonoma County (3%–5% a year), albeit at a slightly slower pace than in Marin County (5%–7%). The average fourth-quarter monthly rate in Sonoma County was $1.19 a square foot on a triple-net (NNN) basis. That’s down 4% from $1.24 a year earlier.

Sonoma County’s fourth-quarter vacancy rate was 13.1%. This doesn’t reflect the anticipated closures referenced above, as several of the companies still occupy their facility or have time left on their lease commitments. The vacancy rate is expected to increase significantly, unless new tenants can backfill these upcoming vacancies.