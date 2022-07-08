Subscribe

Inflation smacks North Bay employers, staff in office, home

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 8, 2022, 10:30AM
No matter where the office is, inflation is taking a bigger bite out of workers’ wallets and company coffers, as costs have gone up on most everything from groceries in the fridge to prepared meals at the nearby office eatery.

That means companies are forking out more worker reimbursements — ranging from telecom equipment to travel costs.

For in-office employees who make dining out a part of their routine, Square coined a trend called “lunchflation.” According to March 2022 data run by the San Francisco-based point-of-sale software company, all their favorite quick eats have increased by double digits over the last year. Wraps and sandwiches have increased year over year by 18% and 14%, respectively. Tacos cost an additional 12%, with salads adding charges of 11% more.

Also in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a monthly index showing consumer prices standing at 8.5% higher than in 2021.

North Bay corporate managers are paying more for everything, from gas mileage expenses to meeting supplies, for their remote workers sent home in March 2020. In turn, these workers are shelling out portions of their paychecks on inkjet print cartridges for their in-home office, along with online courses.

Ag Innovations Senior Facilitator Robert Gould ran a cost comparison last month between in-office and remote work expenses and found the scale tips slightly higher when he works from home, rather than at the nonprofit organization’s Sebastopol office. The difference was tallied at $511 per month versus a range of $485 to $730 per month, respectively.

Despite that, Gould would have spent over five times more of his budget on food if he went into the office, rather than what he’s consuming at home, he said. And he’s not alone.

According to a September 2021 report by Business.org, which surveyed 700 U.S. workers, 60% of these surveyed employees spent more eating out — extra expenses on food intake that may span the day. And 46% of these staffers are spending more on clothing for the office, instead of the lounge wear many have gravitated toward working remotely. Before getting to the jobsite, 53% more is being spent on morning joe. After work, 34% more is forking out money for after-hours drinks.

Food intake aside, Gould admits he comes out ahead in transportation costs by owning an electric vehicle, if he’s called into the office from his Mill Valley home. The pinch for workers with gas-guzzling vehicles has squeezed many since inflation has caused fuel prices to double or triple in most regions.

Some of these household expenses to run a home office are hidden costs, Gould noted. The lights are on more, and the cell phone use is up. Both are hard to measure because they involve utilities and other expenses used personally and professionally. With utilities, the financial comparison depends on the season, as a home office costs employees more on their heating bills.

“The costs come with more variables,” Gould said, referring to his home office arrangement.

Either way, household expenses — some labeled soft costs — have increased substantially in the last few months as the economy wrestles with inflation, the decline of purchasing power of a given currency.

“Inflation definitely adds more pressure (on companies) because we want to do right by our employees. We’re all experiencing this together,” Ag Innovations Executive Director Genevieve Taylor said.

Ag Innovations, which works to promote healthy farms, started operating remotely since when the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020. Since then, its workforce hasn’t returned on a permanent, full-time basis. The company located on Morris Street has even grown in size. Its 17 workers, over triple the number from five years ago, go into the office for special occasions — but not on a regular basis.

“Fortunately, our employees knew how to have an online meeting,” Taylor said, chuckling because her company is known for its expertise in facilitating meetings.

Since going all remote, the company added expenses such as a telecommuting stipend that includes cell phone and internet use ranging anywhere from $40 to $100 per month. The company foots the bills on office equipment, including monitors and keyboards, adding up to $300 to $400 per employee. Online service accounts for telecommuting services like Zoom were doled out for each employee. Shipping costs have gone up, and information technology services was beefed up to support internal communications.

Early on, Taylor discovered that child care still represents an expense based on her own experience as a working parent of a 9-year-old boy.

“It’s not possible to divide your attention,” she said, adding it depends on the age of the child. “(But) there are millions of parents who have sorted it out.”

Anita Wiglesworth, vice president of programs and marketing at Luther Burbank Center, said the key to working with employees is to be flexible — especially as it pertains to ensuring staffers get adequate child care and properly reimbursed for added expenses.

“That’s our rule of thumb,” she said. “We’re still in the camp that it’s more economical to eat at home, and child care is the biggest thing to figure out.”

The Business.org survey showed 52% of parents are spending more on child care while at home, rather than the office.

Although a surprising statistic for those who assume being at home represents a large savings for parents, there’s a reason this major household expense costs more.

“People would be surprised by how expensive child care is,” Sacramento State Economics Professor and Golden State Wealth adviser Sanjay Varshney said, explaining that even when schools are closed, the demands of work among parents remains.

“During COVID, we didn’t have a choice but to work from home,” Varshney said.

Now companies are slowly deciding where they want, or will allow, their employees to be.

“As the economy reopened, companies said: ‘You know what? We need you back,’” he said.

And with 11 million U.S. positions available, yet only 6 million people actively looking for work, an employee-dominant job market still exists. But the economist predicts that dominance will start shifting to the employer soon, as inflation morphs into a recession. Whether mild or not, he believes that will mean layoffs, which will balance out those numbers.

That’s when Varshney is convinced employers will flex their clout muscles and start demanding employees return in greater numbers, if at all.

“Right now, employers are treading water carefully (with their employees),” he said.

Almost half the employees surveyed in the Business.org poll conducted by Pollfish, said they’re working a hybrid model, meaning working in the office and at home. The other half is nearly split by home or in-office working arrangements.

Some companies such as Ag Innovations sublet the space to other firms, a trend becoming more prominent as companies lean into the idea of either giving up their leases or bringing in their workforces.

Steve Easley, senior director of San Rafael-based Meridian Commercial Real Estate, estimates only a third of companies have returned full-time to the office.

“Much of the market is in a downsizing mode,” Easley said.

Most North Bay commercial real estate brokers agree that firms will not opt to break their leases. They’d rather renew and decide about how to occupy the space later, according to Ken Meyersieck, managing director and San Francisco market leader of Transwestern Ventures, a Houston-based developer.

“This question is one every employer is being asked,” said Meyersieck, who said he has seen “a significant drop” in office occupancy. “I think where we’ll end up is somewhere in between.”

Some companies that do renew their leases are asking for shorter terms.

“It’s a mixed bag and something all of us in the industry are trying to sort out. We’re seeing one- to two-year renewals,” said Haden Ongaro, managing director of Newmark, a commercial real estate brokerage firm based in San Rafael. Standard for the industry is a three- to five-year lease.

“Companies are uncertain about what space they need, causing some to hit the pause button,” he said.

Still, some markets are faring better than others.

With millions of square feet up for grabs in San Francisco, the North Bay is experiencing a bit of an upswing.

“There’s a lot more activity. We’ve had more showings in the last few weeks than we’ve had for some time,” Ongaro said.

Basin Street Properties spokesman Mike Williams said his Petaluma firm has seen an increase in interest for commercial real estate — especially for North Bay property versus metro San Francisco.

“San Francisco is a much different animal. It’s harder to get everybody to come back riding the elevator in an urban market,” he said, comparing the high-rise occupancy with Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties’ one- to three-story options.

“The market is still strong, despite what the naysayers say,” he said.

