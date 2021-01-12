What things have changed as far as your staffing through all this?

We had to make some tough decisions and furlough a good portion of the staff at different times, based on changes in demand. So we're pretty much getting back to normal now, because we're seeing so much demand on canning. In the July-August time frame, it was very tough to see what was going to happen.

But we've also transitioned so that almost all the office staff work from home at this point. I'm sitting in the office right now; I'm the only one in the building. Not only in wine but in other places, we're all going to ask the question of how much do we want business travel to go see people versus Skyping and Zooming? And how many people need to be in the office five days a week? We're asking ourselves the question, OK, which jobs have to be on site? How frequently do we want to see each other face to face after the vaccines are rolled out and we're not worried anymore about the virus?

What are other top challenges you're facing?

We all had extreme concerns about employee health. I had a couple employees catch COVID. Fortunately, it didn't spread internally to anybody else. It's about the protocols you put in place, whether it's people working from home or masking. We had to shut down one of our (production) lines, because we couldn't maintain safe distance between people. That was the overriding concern, even more than the economics was how do you operate safely during a pandemic.

And the second concern was changing and dropping in demand in restaurant trade and managing through that from an employee morale standpoint, from a financial standpoint. It's been not the year that we anticipated, but I'm really proud of how the employees got together and figured out how to manage their crisis.

So in speaking of management during the crisis, you said you had to darken one of your lines to maintain the social distancing. Are there are other strategies that you undertook to keep up with the canning demand?

We've installed new automated writing with a lot more throughput, but we didn't need it. Let's take the kegging. We went from five days a week, double shifts, down to three days a week, single shift. Wow. Now we're back to five days a week, and we anticipate going back to five days a week, double shift, in January.

We talked to employees that it doesn't make sense for us to go through the whole line-startup costs. Every time you start a line, you have to clean and sanitize. We'd rather start it up and run it for 12 hours, three days a week than for run it for five days a week for eight or 10 hours. It just kills you to have a brand-new facility and be running it at only three shifts a week. That's just not a great way to run a business.

This is not a normal outlook year. Normally, we spend a lot of time trying to try to forecast where we're going to be and settle our plans for customer interactions, for financial plans, for staffing based on what we think it's going to be.

And this year, specifically, you can't really forecast. So instead, we've got ourselves much more into a contingency plan. So basically, we have actions lined up and ready to go for either situation. If there is continued bad news with the virus — the more virulent part that's in the U.K. comes over here, there's more of a lockdown — what steps do we do to deal with a continued downturn?

Likewise, if the vaccine (distribution) is faster rather than slower, what are the steps we do? So our planning has become much more contingency read and react than a normal budget.

Normally, we'd be saying, here's our revenue, and I feel pretty good within certain percent that's what we're gonna do. This year, the conversations we've had with the management team is, when this happens here's what we're going to do good or bad. Just get the whole organization and have them process that and ready to take those steps out, knowing you don't know if it's going to happen at all, or if it's going to happen in February or July.

So it's a very different type of expectation planning. When do we reengage in business development and start visiting markets? When do we go back to long double shifts and six days a week? Those are all dependent on things that are completely out of our control. All we can do is monitor the news and know when we're gonna do those things.

In general, my outlook is for a much better 2021 than 2020. But as I said to the management team and the board, there's no way to know at what point we're going to be fully engaged and growing again. Is it April or July? We just don't know.

Is there any traction for aluminum bottles?

There are people asking about aluminum bottles. It's not an area focus for us. The nice thing about aluminum is that the majority of aluminum does get recycled. Conceptually, other packages are recyclable, but plastic really doesn't end up being recycled — it ends up in a landfill — and the percentage of glass that is actually recycled is lower than aluminum.

Fortunately, people have gotten used to drinking a soda water or a beer or Pepsi and and crushing the can and putting it in the recycling bin, so a large percentage of standard cans are being recycled. The aluminum bottles are kind of fun, and there's some people doing some pretty interesting brand concepts with them. We don't see enough volume there to warrant a separate filling line for that.

I guess the idea is that if you're going to crack open an aluminum wine bottle, you're most likely going to finish it and not want to reseal it.

Well, that's what I think about a 250. It's one thing to finish a (standard) 750 (milliliter) bottle, but the 250s, especially with a lower-alcohol wine, isn't that much wine.

