Insurers reap hidden fees by slashing payments. You may get the bill

Weeks after undergoing heart surgery, Gail Lawson found herself back in an operating room. Her incision wasn't healing, and an infection was spreading.

At a hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz performed a complex, hourslong procedure to repair tissue and close the wound. While recuperating, Lawson phoned the doctor's office in a panic. He returned the call himself and squeezed her in for an appointment the next day.

"He was just so good with me, so patient, so kind," she said.

But the doctor was not in her insurance plan's network of providers, leaving his bill open to negotiation by her insurer. Once back on her feet, Lawson received a letter from the insurer, UnitedHealthcare, advising that Rabinowitz would be paid $5,449.27 - a small fraction of what he had billed the insurance company. That left Lawson with a bill of more than $100,000.

"I'm thinking to myself, 'But this is why I had insurance,'" said Lawson, who is fighting UnitedHealthcare over the balance. "They take out, what, $300 or $400 a month? Well, why aren't you people paying these bills?"

The answer is a little-known data analytics firm called MultiPlan. It works with UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna and other big insurers to decide how much out-of-network medical providers should be paid. It promises to help contain costs using fair and independent analysis.

But a New York Times investigation, based on interviews and confidential documents, shows that MultiPlan and the insurance companies have a large and mostly hidden financial incentive to cut those reimbursements as much as possible, even if it means saddling patients with large bills. The formula for MultiPlan and the insurance companies is simple: The smaller the reimbursement, the larger their fee.

Here's how it works: The most common way Americans get health coverage is through employers that "self-fund," meaning they pay for their workers' medical care with their own money. The employers contract with insurance companies to administer the plans and process claims. Most medical visits are with providers in a plan's network, with rates set in advance.

But when employees see a provider outside the network, as Lawson did, many insurance companies consult with MultiPlan, which typically recommends that the employer pay less than the provider billed. The difference between the bill and the sum actually paid amounts to a savings for the employer. But, the Times found, it means big money for MultiPlan and the insurer, since both companies often charge the employer a percentage of the savings as a processing fee.

In recent years, the nation's largest insurer by revenue, UnitedHealthcare, has reaped an annual windfall of about $1 billion in fees from out-of-network savings programs, including its work with MultiPlan, according to testimony by two of its executives. Last year alone, MultiPlan told investors, it identified nearly $23 billion in bills from various insurers that it recommended not be paid.

MultiPlan and the insurers say they are combating rampant overbilling by some doctors and hospitals, a chronic problem that research has linked to rising health care costs and regulators are examining. Yet, the little-understood financial incentive for insurers and MultiPlan has left patients across the country with unexpectedly large bills, as they are sometimes asked to pick up what their plans didn't pay, the Times found. In addition, providers have seen their pay slashed, and employers have been hit with high fees, records and interviews show.

In some instances, the fees paid to an insurance company and MultiPlan for processing a claim far exceeded the amount paid to providers who treated the patient. Court records show, for example, that Cigna took in $4.47 million from employers for processing claims from eight addiction-treatment centers in California, while the centers received $2.56 million. MultiPlan pocketed $1.22 million.

MultiPlan, which makes nearly all of its revenue from such fees, markets its calculations as "defensible, repeatable and completely transparent" and independent of insurance company influence. The firm estimates that its reach extends to more than 100,000 health plans covering more than 60 million people. Patients have encountered its pricing recommendations after a variety of treatments, including spine surgeries, physical therapy appointments and ambulance rides.

The company did not respond to detailed questions from the Times. In a statement, it said it uses "well-recognized and widely accepted solutions" to promote "affordability, efficiency and fairness," by recommending a "reimbursement that is fair and that providers are willing to accept in lieu of billing plan members for the balance."