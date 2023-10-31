Investor group acquires Petaluma’s Griffo Distillery, expands distribution nationally

Griffo Distillery of Petaluma is going national after it was purchased by investor group MGD Acquisition, LLC. A news release announced the acquisition, with MGD planning to scale Griffo’s market presence and distribution.

Jenny Griffo, who co-founded the distillery with her husband Mike in 2013, said the brand grew so quickly that the couple wasn’t able to continue the expansion of the brand’s already national presence while also coming up with new creations.

“It was really beyond what we could manage on our own,” she said.

The couple set out to find a partner about two years ago who could help the distillery focus and manage sales so the couple could continue dedicating themselves to the product and branding.

The pandemic was an accelerator, Jenny said, especially when the state allowed craft distilleries to temporarily ship spirits direct through the mail. The state passed a bill in January last year which allows distilleries to ship direct-to-consumers permanently.

Shipping spirits has become a full revenue service for the distillery, along with the expansion of home cocktail-making kits that can still be purchased from the company’s website.

“The biggest things for me are that I get to spend more time with our three kids and Mike is going to be exclusively focusing on our spirit portfolio building,” Jenny said. “What’s really important to me is that our community knows that Mike and I are still going to be the main ones at the distillery.”

MGD is comprised of individual investors that collectively purchased Griffo Distillery, said Will Maroun. As the company’s new CEO, he will work with Mike and Jenny Griffo moving forward, but they will still own a portion of the business.

Mike will continue to focus on distilling and creating new flavors, and Jenny will continue working on partnerships and working with her husband to expand the tasting bar and barrel room on Scott Street in Petaluma. Maroun will work with a team to grow sales and distribution throughout the country.

“We believe in our brand and its capacity to grow nationally,” Jenny said. “This means really good things for Petaluma. We’re going to expand our space here to make it more fun, more accessible and a lot of cool stuff together. We can do a lot more now that it’s not just Mike and me.”

“The Griffos have been great in a couple of different areas growing their business … and they certainly have done a lot to be a part of the community,” Maroun said. “We want to continue to focus on that but no matter how big we think we want to be, where our outreach is, in terms of sales, we’re still part of Sonoma County.”

“There’s a lot of sensitivity around making sure that the community feels that it’s business as usual … we want to be tied to the community,” Maroun said. “The part of the business that has the biggest opportunity to grow is the distribution side … We want our name to be synonymous with what the Bay Area spirit is.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.