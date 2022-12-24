IRS delays tax change for users of Venmo, CashApp and digital wallets

The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that it was delaying by one year a new tax policy that will require users of digital wallets and e-commerce platforms to start reporting small transactions to the tax collection agency.

The delay followed bipartisan backlash from lawmakers and an uproar from small-business owners, who only recently became aware of the tax change.

The IRS said the delay was intended to provide a smooth transition period for taxpayers to comply with the policy, which was part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and was supposed to take effect this year. Many users of services such as Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, Cash App, StubHub and Etsy only recently became aware that they would be receiving IRS tax forms associated with their transactions, sowing fears of surprise tax bills.

“The IRS and Treasury heard a number of concerns regarding the timeline of implementation of these changes under the American Rescue Plan,” Douglas O’Donnell, the acting IRS commissioner, said in a statement. “To help smooth the transition and ensure clarity for taxpayers, tax professionals and industry, the IRS will delay implementation of the 1099-K changes.”

He added: “The additional time will help reduce confusion during the upcoming 2023 tax filing season and provide more time for taxpayers to prepare and understand the new reporting requirements.”

Before the rule change, services such as Venmo supplied users with a snapshot of their income called a 1099-K form only if they had received more than $20,000 and had more than 200 transactions. The forms were supposed to be submitted with tax returns to the IRS and were intended to help determine how much a taxpayer owes.

Those thresholds were lowered to $600 for the entire year, regardless of the number of transactions, significantly broadening the number of people who are likely to be required to pay more taxes.

The IRS said that the old tax-reporting rules that had been in place before the new law would remain in effect until the change takes effect next year.