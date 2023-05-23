Is a 4-day workweek as good as it sounds? California employees share what it’s really like

OAKLAND — It’s after noon on a recent Wednesday, and the kitchen and patio at ThredUp’s Oakland headquarters are packed.

Employees are eating lunch and chatting around a long table in the kitchen. Smaller groups are clustered outside and enjoying a sunny spring day after weeks of rain.

But by 1:40 p.m., the communal gathering areas are silent.

People are quietly typing back at their desks, walking briskly to meetings or holed up in conference rooms on video calls. As Nickelback’s “Far Away” plays to a virtually empty kitchen, a few people pop in for free snacks, but they grab what they need and go. No chitchat. No lounging around.

Efficiency and time management are key when you’re on a four-day work schedule, as the more than 250 corporate employees at ThredUp are. The online secondhand reseller is one of a small but growing number of companies that have bucked the traditional five-day week in favor of what advocates and participants say is greater work-life balance.

Still, getting your work done in four days can be intense and stressful. ThredUp employees said it can be challenging to fit everything in so they can keep their Fridays free. Even then, several said they do still work a bit on Friday.

But choosing to do so — or not — is a huge difference.

“Most important is the flexibility for me to decide,” said Anton Naumenko, senior director of software engineering.

He often works up to 10 hours a day during his workweek, but Naumenko said having Fridays off was key to acclimating to life in the U.S., after moving from Ukraine last year. At first, he used his Fridays to get paperwork filed at various government agencies; now, he takes his two children to school, hikes with his wife, does housekeeping and gets groceries to leave weekends strictly for family time.

“I don’t see myself back to five-day working weeks,” Naumenko said. “More specifically, my wife doesn’t see this.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, interest in a four-day workweek has surged. Global studies on the shorter workweek have indicated positive outcomes, including big improvements in worker well-being, stress and burnout. Company managers say productivity hasn’t taken a hit.

“There’s an evolution in this direction,” said Juliet Schor, an economist and sociologist at Boston College and a lead researcher on studies run by 4 Day Week Global, a not-for-profit organization advocating for a four-day workweek. “I think we’re going to see more interest in this from the policy side, as well as from employers that are looking for ways to keep workers, to attract new workers and to keep their workers healthier.”

Many of the four-day workweek pioneers are small companies, but there are some larger standouts.

Last year, Panasonic’s Japanese division said it would offer an optional four-day workweek. In 2020, defense contractor Lockheed Martin implemented a four-day, 10-hour work schedule for major parts of its business, although some manufacturing jobs have had staggered production schedules since the 1990s.

Today, about 70% of Lockheed Martin’s U.S. workforce is working a “variation” of a four-day schedule, Chief Human Resources Officer Greg Karol said in an email. Lockheed Martin has about 116,000 employees worldwide, with 93% of those workers in the U.S., according to the company’s latest annual report.

“In today’s competitive talent market, it has been a meaningful differentiator reinforcing our employer value proposition,” Karol said.

ThredUp started experimenting with the four-day workweek at the beginning of the pandemic and made it official in 2021.

Employees work a Monday-to-Thursday schedule, with Fridays off. They still get full pay and benefits, including unlimited vacation time and a two-month sabbatical if they’ve been at the company for at least three years.

Not everyone gets a three-day weekend, though — only salaried corporate employees, who make up 15% of ThredUp’s 1,769-person workforce. (Executives said the distribution center workers, who handle all of the clothing submissions and do not have a four-day week, instead have flexible schedules.)

The year ThredUp started its new work schedule, 88% of the company’s employees said the four-day week was a “positive change” for the company. Last year, a company survey found that 93% of employees thought the four-day workweek was beneficial to their overall productivity.

It has also helped the company recruit and retain workers.

Last year, ThredUp’s corporate employee retention rate was 96%. Company executives said they’ve also seen a high “boomerang” rate of people who leave the firm for other gigs and then return within six months.