Is a patient hospitalized ‘with’ COVID or ‘for’ COVID? It can be hard to tell

Even though omicron appears to produce less-severe illness, on average, than earlier variants of the coronavirus, the staggering spike in cases is leading to surging hospitalizations, stressing the entire U.S. health-care system to the breaking point. But cases are far outstripping hospitalizations. In fact, the growing divergence between mostly mild cases and hospitalizations is causing many to focus on the latter as the soundest metric for the state of the pandemic.

But a new development is complicating the effort to track that figure. There are increasing reports in hospitals of what's being called "incidental COVID": instances in which people are admitted for other reasons — gastrointestinal bleeding, say, or cancer surgery — but then test positive for the virus, usually as part of a routine screening.

In late December, for example, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky raised eyebrows when she suggested that "many children are hospitalized with COVID as opposed to because of COVID." She was accused in some quarters of downplaying pediatric hospitalizations, but Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, made almost identical comments regarding children. A recent New York Times article cited several New York hospitals that reported that 50 to 65% of their hospitalized COVID patients actually had incidental COVID.

It's clearly important to distinguish people in the hospital "with" COVID from those in the hospital "for" COVID. If, in fact, 50 to 65% of hospitalized COVID patients are now there "with" COVID — including very mild or even asymptomatic cases — then hospitalization figures will vastly overstate the virus's toll and over-predict the number of deaths. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, recently announced plans to ask hospitals to specify how many patients were admitted with COVID. "I just want to always be honest with New Yorkers about how bad this is," she said.

Unfortunately, there are no nationally accepted methods for disaggregating the "with" and "for" groups — and doing so, as we found when we looked at our own patients, is more difficult than it may first seem.

There are clear political dimensions to this issue: From the start of the pandemic, some people have downplayed COVID deaths, particularly those in patients with medical co-morbidities — and now see reports of incidental COVID as justification. The "it's just a bad cold" crowd, meanwhile, is saying it's another sign that it's time to stop fretting about the virus and get on with our lives.

Neither argument cuts ice. For one thing, this issue has emerged because the pandemic has changed. Until recently, the vast majority of hospitalized patients testing positive for the coronavirus were there unambiguously because of COVID complications, mostly involving the lungs. Plenty of hospitalized COVID patients still fit that description, as we found when we took a close look this past week at the 50 or so hospitalized COVID patients in our large teaching hospital in San Francisco.

Using fairly strict criteria that included admission diagnoses for maladies like COVID pneumonia or respiratory failure, we determined that at least half our COVID patients were admitted "for" complications of their coronavirus infections. But beyond that, we learned that the distinction between "with" and "for" is surprisingly nuanced, and the fraction you get depends on the methods you use.

The complexity of the issue is easily seen when looking at specific patients. One man, in his 60s with a history of cardiovascular disease, clearly had been suffering from COVID at home. His primary symptom at first was a cough, but then he passed out and was brought to the hospital by ambulance. He was admitted with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest and in the hospital soon showed evidence of severe COVID pneumonia, which had probably precipitated his cardiac arrhythmia. While clinical notes all discuss his COVID infection, a cursory search of the diagnostic codes in the medical record might have led to a characterization of the patient as having incidental COVID (because cardiac arrest, not COVID, was the reason for his admission).

We have seen some patients in whom COVID was truly incidental. For example, our hospital has cared for several vaccinated teenagers who were admitted for non-COVID-related problems like appendicitis; they tested positive but were asymptomatic. Among adults, a man in his 60s with prostate cancer was admitted for bowel obstruction and kidney failure, and then tested positive for the coronavirus — another straightforward case of incidental COVID.