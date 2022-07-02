Is more money the answer to keep an employee from leaving?

Nicole Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma. Read her previous columns.

You didn’t see it coming — even when they asked for an unusually timed meeting.

But here you are, sitting across a desk from one of your best employees, and they’ve just said the words, “I’ve accepted a job offer at another company.”

No one wants to hear those words, particularly from someone who feels like a perfect fit for the team. So, it begs the question: When a star employee gives their notice, should you counteroffer?

Short answer: It depends — but usually, no

Up to 67.5% of employers counteroffer employees who give notice, but another statistic also surfaces often: 80% of employees who accept those counteroffers will leave within six months.

80% of employees who accept those counteroffers will leave within six months.

And here’s one more for you: A recent study found that although 89% of employers think their employees leave for money, only 12% of employees say that’s their reason for moving to a new company.

These numbers make that last-ditch-effort counteroffer sound much less appealing. But that last number — the 89% of employers who don’t understand why their employees leave — is what concerns me.

Before deciding whether to counteroffer, shouldn’t we understand why that employee wants to go?

In a 2015 piece for Forbes, Liz Ryan argued that before we start thinking about the money aspect of a counter offer, we should open up the conversation.

“If someone is interested in talking [about why they’re leaving], I'm going to ask them, ‘What is it that's got you thinking about leaving? Is there any merit in us talking about that?’” Ryan says.

If — and only if — someone explains that the issue is money (only 12% of such employees), then a counteroffer makes sense.

Long answer: Don’t let it get that far

At Star Staffing, we hold one-on-one meetings with our direct reports weekly. We discuss their growth plans, areas of improvement, successes and opportunities. Then, we go over any barriers or blockers they have so they can continue to work efficiently.

We’ve seen that when done consistently, these one-on-one meetings have reduced or eliminated our need to counteroffer. In fact, the only time employees gave notice unexpectedly was because a manager had temporarily paused one-on-ones during a busy season. We learned our lesson.

To be clear: Our system doesn’t stop employees from resigning. We believe that everyone on our team deserves to grow — and we recognize that growth sometimes requires them to move to another company. We also know that it’s not only about the money.

When employees resign, they do so for a holistic opportunity. You’re competing against another firm or company in its totality: leadership, company culture, perks, compensation package, etc. When the grass looks that much greener, it’s hard to counteroffer. But you do have control over what comes long before that employee starts looking.

How can you prevent each high performer from feeling frustrated, undervalued or overworked?

How can you keep them connected and engaged?

How can you make them feel like they’re making a difference daily?

By listening to them every step of the way — and by making it clear that open conversation is built into the very structure of your company.

So, if you don’t have weekly one-on-ones or regularly scheduled performance reviews, start them. Consider anonymous company surveys too. Do whatever it takes to make your employees feel heard.

The key to beating those counteroffer statistics is getting beyond the surface-level “This job offered me more money” and diving hard into this: “What could we have done to prevent you from looking elsewhere?”

What do you think of counteroffers? Have you ever had an experience where they worked?