It’s been 2 years since Napa allowed retail cannabis sales. Here is how it’s going

Taxable sales of cannabis in the city have been growing substantially since recreational sales were permitted in the city, according to data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration:

It’s been nearly two years since the city of Napa began allowing recreational retail cannabis sales.

At the time it represented a major shift from the medical-only environment that had been in place in Napa since 2017, which required customers to acquire a medicinal-use card to purchase items containing cannabis.

California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016 with the passage of Proposition 64, with support of 57% of state voters. But most California jurisdictions still don’t allow retail cannabis sales.

According to the state’s Department of Cannabis Control, 60% of cities and counties don’t allow any retail cannabis business, while 56% don’t allow any type of cannabis business.

But beginning in March 2022, Napa retailers with a recreational permit were allowed to sell cannabis products to anyone 21 years old and older.

That was a game changer for local retailers. They said it was needed for the businesses to financially survive and thrive, and it would benefit the city with more tax revenue.

Today, five of the six dispensaries that existed at the time are still around in some form. (Velvet Cannabis replaced Napa’s first dispensary, Harvest.)

The dispensaries have benefited considerably from retail sales opening up, according to Jackie Simion, president of the Napa County Cannabis Association.

Taxable sales of cannabis in the city have been growing substantially, according to data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Sales reached about $5.13 million from July to August — the most recent data available — up from $3.9 million during the same period in 2022 and about $3 million at that time in 2021.

Still growing

The number of cannabis retailers has grown by two since March 2022. Cookies Napa and The Plug Napa now round out the total to eight, with two more on the way.

According to Napa’s planning department, an Element 7 dispensary has been permitted but isn’t yet operating, and a permit for SPARC dispensary is under review.

Micah Malan, co-founder of Abide — which opened in 2021 as Napa’s fifth dispensary — said business has gotten much better since the city allowed recreational sales.

“We’ve gone from not paying our bills to paying our bills, pretty much,” he said. “We, I think, have gone from being concerned about keeping the doors open to sustainable.”

He said he believes Napa’s cannabis retailers, though they started as medicinal, came into the market to establish themselves with the assumption that recreational sales would eventually open up.

Had that not happened, Malan said, Napa’s local cannabis retailers wouldn’t have survived.

Many of Napa’s cannabis customers weren’t bothering with the medical card process. Instead, they would travel or get products delivered from nearby out-of-county dispensaries, Malan said, such as those in Vallejo and Sonoma County.

“We did the math and there were 200 people every day traveling to Vallejo through those tiny little bottlenecks to American Canyon, jamming all that up, people just going there to get cannabis,” Malan said.

Abide operated for about a year going into debt before the business began to climb out, he said. But Abide’s early days of debt have been in the rearview mirror lately. And Malan said he doesn’t currently have any concerns about the sustainability of the business.

But he noted the local cannabis market has certainly developed over the past two years, and Abide has felt an increase in competitive pressure from the larger retailers. That includes Cookies — a prominent retail brand with storefronts in over a dozen states — as well as Perfect Union, which has 10 California locations, according to their website.

Malan said he thinks Abide has a slight competitive edge because he grew up in Napa and has lived here his whole life.

That’s allowed him to tap into the local community.

“I’m very grateful to the local people of Napa in keeping us relevant amid these larger companies,” Malan said. “I try to run specials and deals at my shop regularly for local people, just to show our appreciation for them.”

A unique market

The Napa cannabis market is unique in that it includes a combination of tourists and locals. Malan said he’s learned that Abide needs to carry staple brands that people expect, such as Stiizy and Wyld.

But Abide also goes beyond that by researching and carrying smaller, often local brands, like Brothers Mark and Fumé, which people won’t necessarily find at larger retailers, Malan said.

“If you’re somebody that lives and works in Napa and you’re part of a cannabis brand, we’ll put it in our store on that fact alone,” he said.