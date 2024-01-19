It’s been 2 years since Napa allowed retail cannabis sales. Here is how it’s going

EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 19, 2024, 7:14AM
By the numbers

Taxable sales of cannabis in the city have been growing substantially since recreational sales were permitted in the city, according to data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration:

• $5.13 million from July to September 2023

• $3.9 million from July to September 2022

• $3 million from July to September 2021

It’s been nearly two years since the city of Napa began allowing recreational retail cannabis sales.

At the time it represented a major shift from the medical-only environment that had been in place in Napa since 2017, which required customers to acquire a medicinal-use card to purchase items containing cannabis.

California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016 with the passage of Proposition 64, with support of 57% of state voters. But most California jurisdictions still don’t allow retail cannabis sales.

According to the state’s Department of Cannabis Control, 60% of cities and counties don’t allow any retail cannabis business, while 56% don’t allow any type of cannabis business.

But beginning in March 2022, Napa retailers with a recreational permit were allowed to sell cannabis products to anyone 21 years old and older.

That was a game changer for local retailers. They said it was needed for the businesses to financially survive and thrive, and it would benefit the city with more tax revenue.

Today, five of the six dispensaries that existed at the time are still around in some form. (Velvet Cannabis replaced Napa’s first dispensary, Harvest.)

The dispensaries have benefited considerably from retail sales opening up, according to Jackie Simion, president of the Napa County Cannabis Association.

Taxable sales of cannabis in the city have been growing substantially, according to data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Sales reached about $5.13 million from July to August — the most recent data available — up from $3.9 million during the same period in 2022 and about $3 million at that time in 2021.

Still growing

The number of cannabis retailers has grown by two since March 2022. Cookies Napa and The Plug Napa now round out the total to eight, with two more on the way.

According to Napa’s planning department, an Element 7 dispensary has been permitted but isn’t yet operating, and a permit for SPARC dispensary is under review.

Micah Malan, co-founder of Abide — which opened in 2021 as Napa’s fifth dispensary — said business has gotten much better since the city allowed recreational sales.

“We’ve gone from not paying our bills to paying our bills, pretty much,” he said. “We, I think, have gone from being concerned about keeping the doors open to sustainable.”

He said he believes Napa’s cannabis retailers, though they started as medicinal, came into the market to establish themselves with the assumption that recreational sales would eventually open up.

Had that not happened, Malan said, Napa’s local cannabis retailers wouldn’t have survived.

Many of Napa’s cannabis customers weren’t bothering with the medical card process. Instead, they would travel or get products delivered from nearby out-of-county dispensaries, Malan said, such as those in Vallejo and Sonoma County.

“We did the math and there were 200 people every day traveling to Vallejo through those tiny little bottlenecks to American Canyon, jamming all that up, people just going there to get cannabis,” Malan said.

Abide operated for about a year going into debt before the business began to climb out, he said. But Abide’s early days of debt have been in the rearview mirror lately. And Malan said he doesn’t currently have any concerns about the sustainability of the business.

But he noted the local cannabis market has certainly developed over the past two years, and Abide has felt an increase in competitive pressure from the larger retailers. That includes Cookies — a prominent retail brand with storefronts in over a dozen states — as well as Perfect Union, which has 10 California locations, according to their website.

Malan said he thinks Abide has a slight competitive edge because he grew up in Napa and has lived here his whole life.

That’s allowed him to tap into the local community.

“I’m very grateful to the local people of Napa in keeping us relevant amid these larger companies,” Malan said. “I try to run specials and deals at my shop regularly for local people, just to show our appreciation for them.”

A unique market

The Napa cannabis market is unique in that it includes a combination of tourists and locals. Malan said he’s learned that Abide needs to carry staple brands that people expect, such as Stiizy and Wyld.

But Abide also goes beyond that by researching and carrying smaller, often local brands, like Brothers Mark and Fumé, which people won’t necessarily find at larger retailers, Malan said.

“If you’re somebody that lives and works in Napa and you’re part of a cannabis brand, we’ll put it in our store on that fact alone,” he said.

Faird Harrison, CEO of Velvet, said the dispensary’s focus is on local customers, with the tourism industry as an added bonus. Velvet — which opened its Napa location in May, and opened its first dispensary in Martinez in 2020 — currently has three dispensaries, with another set to open in Brentwood.

“The tourism industry is such a small subset of the market, because a lot of what cannabis consumers consume is habitual,” Harrison said. “It’s not all canna-curious, it’s a product of replenishment. They use it to go to sleep, or they use it for pain or that type of thing.”

Napa also has a sizable working class population, he said, which Velvet seeks to tap into.

The current number of Napa retailers may fulfill the local market need for cannabis in the city, Harrison said, though he’s unsure of the exact saturation point. He said he hopes Velvet has maintained something of the “first-mover advantage” Harvest had when it opened as Napa’s first cannabis retailer in 2019.

Sales in the county

Napa remains the only city with cannabis retailers as they are limited or banned elsewhere in Napa County.

Outside of Napa, the only area of cannabis business is a processing and manufacturing center in American Canyon.

“That’s all of the activities that we have within the county,” said Simion, the association’s president. “There’s no commercial cultivation or additional retail opportunities.”

Simion said the association believes cannabis fits well with Napa’s tourism, wine, food, art and music scenes. Cannabis events have been held alongside local music festivals, like BottleRock, she said.

People are interested in cannabis tasting experiences like they are with wine tastings, she said.

“When folks come to Napa, they might be wine drinkers, they might be first time 21-year-olds that are looking for an experience, an immersive experience at that,” Simion said. “They want to know what’s the process, who’s the winemaker, they want a meet and greet, they want a pairing. Same thing as in cannabis. That’s a really great way to actually have a person understand it.”

Beyond the city of Napa’s retail successes, the future of cannabis in Napa County is unclear.

A voter’s initiative to allow retail cannabis was started in St. Helena in 2022, but Simion said the association failed to amass enough signatures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association hopes to revisit that initiative, she said, and is working actively with the association’s board members to craft its language.

Simion said she hopes Napa County will eventually follow the lead of Sonoma County. Along with generally allowing more cannabis business, she said, Sonoma has an active tourism strategy that involves understanding cannabis as an opportunity for tourism.

“I’m hopeful that Napa will take a more engaged ownership over this to create their own narrative and work with the association, our retailers and other entrepreneurs, like the Cannaescape team, that come in and want to do events with our hotel partners and restaurants,” Simion said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.

