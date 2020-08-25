Jackson Family Wines acquiring vintner Giant Steps in Australia’s Yarra Valley appellation

Jackson Family Wines reportedly has entered a deal to acquire the Giant Steps winery and certain vineyards in Australia’s southeast state of Victoria from a brewer turned vintner.

The Santa Rosa-based company that produces Kendall-Jackson and over three dozen other brands from the North Coast, Pacific Northwest and multiple continents would pick up the Yarra Valley appellation winery plus 75 acres in two vineyards from founder Phil Sexton for an undisclosed price, the Wine Spectator reported Monday.

Jackson already produces the Yangarra Estate Vineyard and Hickenbotham Claredon Vineyard both in the McLaren Vale appellation near Adelaide in the state of South Australia.

Giant Steps reportedly produces 30,000 cases annually of single-vineyard pinot noir and chardonnay wines.

Sexton started Giant Steps 23 years ago and was involved in founding Matilda Bay Brewing Company and Devil’s Lair winery in Western Australia in the 1990s, selling them to Foster’s Group and Treasury Wine Estates, respectively, the publication said.

