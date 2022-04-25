Jackson Family Wines leader appointed to California agriculture board

Julia Jackson, a second-generation proprietor at Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa, has been appointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Jackson, 34, of Healdsburg, also is founder of Grounded, a nonprofit group that identifies solutions of climate change to ensure a livable planet. The position does not require confirmation by the state Senate nor is there compensation

The board serves as an advisory panel to the governor and secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross on agriculture and food matters.

“I wasn’t expecting this nomination Julia Jackson and I plan to take it very seriously. We’ll be voting on legislation regarding food and ag and I intend to advocate for climate solutions in the food and ag sectors with this appointment,” Jackson wrote on her LinkedIn page about the appointment.”